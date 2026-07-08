Valderrama: DepEd-Davao Region at 51

FIFTY-ONE years ago, a regional office was established with a simple yet profound mission to bring quality education closer to every Filipino child in this part of Mindanao.

Now, the Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao Region celebrates its 51st founding anniversary, honoring more than five decades of unwavering commitment to learners, teachers, and school communities.

Since its establishment on July 7, 1975, DepEd-Davao Region has witnessed the changing landscape of Philippine education. It has adapted to reforms, embraced innovations, overcome adversities, and continued to evolve.

Long before today's administrative boundaries, DepEd-Region 11 was known as Southern Mindanao.

It originally served only seven schools divisions, covering Davao City, General Santos City, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, South Cotabato, and Surigao del Sur.

As government regions were reorganized, General Santos City and South Cotabato became part of Region 12, while Surigao del Sur joined Region 13 (Caraga).

As communities expanded, so did DepEd-Davao Region.

New Schools Division Offices were established in Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Tagum City, Panabo City, Mati City, Digos City, and the Island Garden City of Samal.

Today, DepEd-Davao Region proudly serves 11 Schools Division Offices across five provinces and six cities, reaching more than a million learners.

The story of DepEd-Davao Region is not only one of growth but also of resilience.

The original regional office once stood at the former PTA Grounds, now known as People's Park in Davao City. In 1991, tragedy struck when a fire razed the building to the ground.

Regional personnel temporarily transferred to what is now DepEd-NEAP Region 11 while continuing to deliver essential services to schools across the region.

By 1995, a new regional office rose along F. Torres Street, beside Davao City National High School. It is a larger, stronger, and more functional home that continues to serve as the center of educational leadership in Region 11.

The years that followed brought even greater challenges.

Earthquakes damaged classrooms. Floods disrupted learning in many communities. Typhoons destroyed school facilities.

Then came the Covid-19 pandemic, perhaps the greatest educational disruption of this generation.

But when classrooms closed, learning continued.

DepEd-Davao Region quickly adapted through Learning Continuity Plans, printed self-learning modules, online instruction, radio- and television-based lessons, and countless innovations developed by teachers and school leaders.

Every challenge became an opportunity to find new ways to reach learners.

The men and women who first served DepEd-Region 11 in 1975 have long since retired.

Today, the region is led by Regional Director Maria Ines C. Asuncion, who began her own journey as a classroom teacher before rising through the ranks of educational leadership.

She is joined by Assistant Regional Director Rebonfamil R. Baguio, whose leadership continues to strengthen collaboration across the region.

For 51 years, DepEd-Davao Region has weathered fires, natural disasters, institutional reforms, and a global pandemic.

Yet none of these has diminished its purpose.

Instead, each challenge has strengthened its resolve to ensure that every child, regardless of circumstance, has access to quality education.

As the region celebrates another milestone, it also celebrates the countless lives transformed inside classrooms, the teachers who continue to inspire hope, the school leaders who guide communities, the partners who stand alongside education, and the learners whose dreams give meaning to every effort.