Valderrama: DepEd’s leadership transition

LEADERSHIP transitions often bring uncertainty. But in DepEd Davao Region, the latest change in leadership feels less like a new beginning and more like the continuation of a story that has already been years in the making.

The names may change on office doors, but the leaders themselves are far from strangers to the region.

Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo's connection with Davao Region runs deep. Long before he became one of the country's most respected education leaders, he began his DepEd career here.

Although his career eventually took him to different parts of the country, his ties to Davao Region remained strong. He served as Regional Director in Regions X and XII, gaining valuable leadership experience and earning a reputation for excellence.

So when he was finally assigned to Davao Region in 2021, he was not arriving as an outsider. He was coming home.

Yet familiarity did not make him complacent.

From the very beginning, Director Farnazo made it clear that he intended to leave a meaningful mark on the region. Under his stewardship, DepEd Davao Region experienced remarkable growth and achieved milestones that once seemed beyond reach.

The region celebrated its first-ever championship in the National Schools Press Conference. Recently, Davao Region emerged among the top three in the Palarong Pambansa, reinforcing its reputation for excellence in both academics and athletics.

Beyond competitions, the region also witnessed significant institutional achievements. Thousands of teachers benefited from the Expanded Career Progression program, opening new opportunities for professional growth and advancement.

Many still remember Director Farnazo's words during his installation in 2021.

"I am not here to sing a new song. I am here to sing with you to create one memorable symphony. And if you would allow me, I would be most glad to be your conductor."

Over the next five years, that vision unfolded across the region.

The symphony he envisioned became evident in schools, divisions, and communities. Learners were encouraged to dream bigger. Teachers were empowered to think beyond traditional boundaries. Education leaders were challenged to innovate and pursue excellence.

As Director Farnazo prepares to begin a new chapter in Caraga Region, another familiar and respected leader is returning to Davao.

Effective July 1, 2026, Regional Director Maria Ines C. Asuncion will assume leadership of DepEd Davao Region.

For many educators, her appointment feels like a homecoming.

Director Asuncion previously served as Assistant Regional Director in Davao Region and worked closely with Director Farnazo during the early years of his administration. Their partnership was built on mutual respect, professional trust, and a shared commitment to excellence.

Together, they helped shape many of the initiatives that strengthened the region's performance and culture.

Throughout her career, Director Asuncion has earned a reputation for being firm, disciplined, and results-oriented. Yet behind her strong leadership is a deep compassion for people.

Few know that before entering the education sector, she spent eight years as a nun; a formative experience that helped shape her values of service, humility, and dedication.

Over the years, she has built a reputation summed up in a phrase often heard among educators.

"If it's RD Ines, it must be perfect."

The statement reflects not only her attention to detail but also her unwavering commitment to quality and excellence.

Now, as she returns to Davao Region, she does so not to begin something entirely new, but to continue a journey that she and Director Farnazo once started together.

Transitions often mark the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. In this case, however, the story continues through leaders who share a common history, a common commitment, and a common aspiration for excellence.

The conductor may have changed, but the symphony continues. Stronger, richer, and ready for its next movement.