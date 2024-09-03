Valderrama: Different faith, one love story

SOME argue that a relationship between persons of different faiths and traditions cannot last. It takes a lot of courage to stay together amid contrasting beliefs and distinct lives. But one love story turns the tide.

After eight years of togetherness, a Christian and a Muslim, finally said yes to each other committing to respect and understand one another forever.

Witnessing a wedding ceremony between a Christian and a Muslim officiated by a well-known Protestant pastor in a garden blending Christian and Islam faiths was picture perfect.

It was a simple revelation of true love. Love knows no bounds.

Lao Tzu, a Chinese philosopher, said being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.

This is how we keep going. Loving. We keep someone in our thoughts and yearn for that someone in our hearts.

Jashua Wong and Wijawati Rainu shared their beautiful love story which started with a Christmas greeting in 2016. One text message fired up what later to be Wij’s realization of Jash’s silent approach of steady love.

They were once co-workers at Joji Ilagan International Schools, Jash as an IT, and Wij who was then the Corporate Registrar. Jash moved out to join government service but their love for each other remained.

They shared it was eight years of supporting each other through career changes, personal struggles, and moments of doubt. They learned to embrace peculiarities and lived a life of mutual respect and submission.

This was the same message that Rev. Arnel C. Tan, a great communicator and the Senior Pastor of Davao Chinese Baptist Church in Davao City, shared as he officiated the wedding ceremony.

Like the famous F4 boy band in early 2000, he also mentioned the four Fs in marriage and I call it the F4 - Faith, Friendship, Fidelity, Fun.

Like Jash and Wij, their love blossomed into a lifelong affection with God in the center of it all.

Their friendship is the strong foundation of their relationship. Their fidelity will keep them intact together. Pastor Tan reminded them to enjoy each other’s company and have fun.

He also reminded them that a husband should always understand his wife and that the wife should always respect her husband. It was a universal language reminding couples to hold on to their vows.

I gifted them a Shih-Poo last year whom they called Chippy.

Chippy became their little darling making them realize that they can be good fur parents. And they can be far more than that.

To Jash and Wij, keep the love alive always. Love is the reason why we matter.