Valderrama: Flexing and posting on social media

WE POST. We flex. Sometimes we do both on social media, and other times we might not realize if we are just posting normally or showcasing something impressive. Let’s clarify the difference.

Posting is what we most commonly do on social media. We share memories, updates about ourselves, or simply tell a story. There’s no intention of boasting involved.

We enjoy connecting with the world, sharing our experiences, and documenting our lives. By posting, we maintain our relationships with friends and communities, regardless of distance. We express our struggles and achievements in hopes of receiving support, advice, and motivation. It becomes our digital diary.

Is this wrong?

No. For those born in the digital era — or for anyone navigating a world dominated by the Internet and instant communication — posting on social media is just another way to connect. In fact, the posts we see help us stay informed about what’s happening around us.

Flexing, on the other hand, involves showing off achievements, possessions, lifestyle, and wealth primarily to impress others. You announce your summa cum laude award because it represents the culmination of your hard work. You showcase your luxurious car, Hermes bag, Rolex watch, exotic vacations, and expensive meals simply because you can afford them.

When you flex, you seek attention, engagement, and a certain social status. After all, why not?

Receiving awards can make you a more interesting candidate for an important position.

Displaying your luxury items can elevate your prominence. However, while many cannot afford your expensive lifestyle, witnessing these displays can lead them to place you on a pedestal.

Now, let’s consider that your intention is simply to document your life rather than boast. Is that wrong? It is your digital diary after all.

No. If your achievements and wealth are the result of your hard work, you have every right to share them. However, this raises questions about your value system, particularly in a world where kindness and generosity are highly valued. Flexing can invite envy and resentment.

However, if you overspend solely to maintain an online image, that will ultimately be your downfall. You can only attract people who value material possessions over genuine character.

Worse, if your wealth is questionable or not derived from clean and honest sources, you invite intense scrutiny and emotional backlash.

So, be prepared for criticism. Be ready to face questions. After all, you willingly put yourself out there.

Once we post something online, it's hard to completely erase it. This creates what we refer to as a digital footprint, which can resurface repeatedly.

The main reason for posting and flexing is self-expression. On one hand, there's the desire to connect and communicate; on the other, it’s about highlighting success, wealth, status, superiority, and seeking validation.

We have the right to post and share our lives. Many people find fulfillment in gathering followers and feeling validated through their engagements. However, we should be prepared for the consequences that may follow.

Just like what is happening now with questionable flood control projects involving major contractors who won the procurement. The family members and relatives are affected, especially those who have flexed their wealth.

This scenario highlights both the advantages and disadvantages of showcasing one's lifestyle. People see and analyze what’s happening, making the public your primary audience.