Valderrama: Gloria in excelsis Deo

Angels we have heard on high,

Sweetly singing o’er the plains,

And the mountains in reply

Echoing their joyous strain.

Gloria in excelsis Deo.



This is one of the favorite songs we play every Christmas. We hear this during the beginning of the Holy Mass, Christmas carols in the air, or the music inside the malls.

The song reminds us of the birth of Jesus Christ in the manger whom the angels praise above. Its beat varies from an almost danceable tune to a classic piano style. It has many renditions, from Andrea Bocelli to Josh Groban to Jamie Rivera.

Gloria in excelsis Deo.

This is not just a song. This is a joyful expression of our praise and adoration to God. A Latin phrase that means “Glory to God in the Highest.”

As Christians, this is our way of living.

We give honor to the One who makes all things possible for us. Our achievements and the compliments we receive may be the outcome of our hard work and determination, but the opportunities that first opened for us are something we should thank for.

Opportunities are not a coincidence in our lives. The opportunities come – usually towards us – because a Great Power made it happen. It is like a magnetic force that moves and brings us to where we should be.

Have you ever wondered why something good is happening in your life? An offer came, an invitation arrived, a story unearthed, a friend introduced, and all these would later generate a positive impact in your life.

Gloria in excelsis Deo. God is All-knowing and All-powerful.

Have you ever experienced a moment when you wanted to solve your problem, and the solutions are right there with you? Someone intervened, or a situation suddenly materialized, and you are out of your predicament. Some call this luck, but believers call this a miracle.

Only God can do miracles in our lives. At some points in our life, we were burdened, confused, and angry. The turbulence we feel shakes off the serenity we always yearn for.

But when we pray heartily and ask for God’s help, we feel some lightness and hope springs in us. We overcome every obstacle. Our resiliency is a gift from God.

Gloria in excelsis Deo. God is loving and gracious.

The events happening in our lives and the new experiences we encounter are always a prelude to what is at stake in the future. We always say everything happens for a reason. What if we say everything comes from God?

Have you encountered instances in your life that you could not comprehend? They mysteriously happen, and you could not even explain why. Probably, God is working on you.

If we were born with extraordinary wit and talent, let’s not leave it all to genes. Our parents and ancestors may not have them. Don’t be arrogant about it. It’s God’s gift before you were born.

Gloria in excelsis Deo. God is Holy and Glorious.

In this Christmas season, let us remember God’s love. Let us be reminded of the birth of Jesus Christ and why He needed to be born. We are the reason. Perhaps we can sing one more song.

We were the reason that He gave His life.

We were the reason that He suffered and died.

To a world that was lost, He gave all He could give

To show us the reason to live.