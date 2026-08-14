Valderrama: Growing old, growing wiser

GETTING old is not always about wrinkles, aching knees, gray hair, or feeling tired more often. Sometimes, getting old is simply about knowing more, understanding deeper, and finally seeing life from a different perspective.

Is there really a certain age when we can call someone old?

Is it when the gray hairs begin to multiply? When the maintenance medicines start piling up? When the body no longer moves as quickly as it used to? Or is it when a person begins to look at the world differently?

Perhaps age is not measured by the number of candles on a birthday cake. Perhaps it is measured by the wisdom gathered along the way.

People who have lived long enough eventually stop pretending that the world revolves around them. They begin to understand that life is not always about being ahead, being recognized, getting the promotion, or proving that they are better than someone else.

At some point, the race becomes less important. They begin to appreciate simply being there.

They have been through disappointments, failures, heartbreaks, losses, and difficult seasons. They have fallen, stood up, and continued walking.

Every line on the face carries a story. Every gray hair may have its own chapter. Every scar is a quiet reminder that something difficult was endured.

And perhaps that is one of the beautiful things about growing old: you no longer feel the need to pretend to be someone you are not.

You become more comfortable with yourself.

You realize that wealth and material possessions are not the things that ultimately give life meaning. What matters more is to love and be loved. To forgive and be forgiven. To be remembered not for what you accumulated but for what you gave.

But growing old is not always easy.

There are moments when age becomes painfully real.

The knees begin to ache. The laugh lines become more visible. Medicines become part of the daily routine. Memories sometimes become less reliable. Retirement changes the rhythm of life. Children grow up, marry, and build families of their own.

And suddenly, there is more time to ask questions you never had time to ask before.

What comes next?

If you are alone, you may wonder, “Will someone still be there for me?”

If you are widowed, separated, or have lost a relationship, you may ask, “Can I still find love and happiness at this age?”

If you are struggling with illness, you may quietly wonder, “How much time do I have left?”

And sometimes, perhaps the hardest question of all, “Am I becoming a burden to the people I love?”

These are not easy questions.

Growing old is, in many ways, a return to the basics. You begin to realize that you don't need to have everything.

You simply want peace.

You want meaningful conversations. You want genuine relationships. You want to wake up feeling grateful. You want the people you love to be okay. You want to leave behind something good, not necessarily a fortune, but a memory, a lesson, a kindness.

And perhaps, as we grow older, we also become more conscious of the One who gave us life.

There is still time to say sorry. Still time to forgive. Still time to love. Still time to do something good. Still time to become the person we should have been all along.

Growing old is not a defeat. It is a privilege.

And if we are blessed enough to grow old, may we grow not only older but kinder, wiser, gentler, and more grateful.