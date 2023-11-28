Valderrama: How information officers work in the organization

A COMMUNICATIONS Office or any office with other names in charge of building the image and reputation and disseminating news and information is one of the most significant departments in an organization.

Communication is the be-all and end-all of all the successes we encounter. Without effective communication, we cannot express our thoughts, ideas, and emotions. In turn, we are not understood, and our expectations, almost all the time, are always unfulfilled.

Communication connects us all. It is the one thing in the world that makes us more human.

It builds relationships, both personal and professional. It speaks the truth unless deliberately twisted to come up with another so-called truth.

In an organization, a division, section, or unit focusing on spreading information plays a crucial role. The people assigned are called information officers.

Even without an information officer title, one in charge of all information dissemination already acts as the information officer.

Their roles are so important in an organization. They are at the helm of internal and external communications. This means they become the mouthpiece of what we need to know inside the organization. They are the instrument to maintain both public and media relations.

For public relations, the information officers manage the image and reputation of the office in the public eye. They shape the organization’s brand or identity.

They make the organization’s presence felt. They establish what the organization has done. Becoming proactive is their role.

They take initiative by actively working to prevent problems, anticipating possible challenges, and seizing opportunities before they arise.

For media relations, they build and maintain relationships with the media to get the organization's messages across clearly and persuasively and manage crisis communications effectively.

And this is not all.

The Communications Office engages employees by keeping them informed about news, policies, and changes. They become the channel of what needs to be said and heard. This fosters a sense of belonging and engagement among personnel.

They engage the community by building and maintaining positive relationships with the locals by including their involvement and what they have shared for the success of the organization.

The information officers bridge gaps between issues and concerns and foster connection among all sectors.

One doesn’t need to finish any Communication-related course to communicate and connect effectively or be an information officer of an organization. However, they have an edge since they underwent training in different communication strategies.

One has to be clear, concise, transparent, consistent, confident, adaptable, and emphatic. Tailor your communication style to your audience.

Can you be an information officer? Yes, you can. But only if you can communicate well. This involves knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behavior.