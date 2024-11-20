Valderrama: Importance of giving affirmation

GIVING affirmations is a simple gesture to show that you care, appreciate, or recognize someone's strength and value. It can take many forms from verbal to written or tapping on the shoulder. A simple act can have a significant impact on people's lives.

When we acknowledge people's presence or efforts, we boost their confidence, self-esteem, and emotional well-being. We encourage positive behavior.

Mother Theresa once said, “There is more hunger for love and appreciation in this world than for bread.” People have this need to be loved and understood. It is that kind of joy that makes them alive, happy, and content.

Affirmations help fulfill our fundamental need to belong. This is the third level of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. The need to feel you belong to a group or family unit, and the need to feel liked, loved, and cherished.

Affirmations make people feel validated, which increases their likelihood of repeating positive activities. They will continue to do the things that were valued and given attention. Eventually, they will find ways to improve them.

Recognition always encourages positive behaviors in the workplace, at home, or in any relationship and situation.

We do not have to say, “You did a perfect job,” when the work was obviously with lapses. But we can always acknowledge the effort in trying to make it perfect. We can give feedback later on.

Many instances put us in awkward situations because we are not recognized. We feel overlooked, and this may lead to emotional fatigue and frustration.

In small gatherings, for example, the host tried to acknowledge the names of attendees but failed to call your name. Inside, you’ll say “Am I a ghost? Am I even existing?”

You are trying to connect to someone for the first time. Your messages were seen and read. No reply or even a simple emoji. How does that feel?

Not giving affirmations can create feelings of insecurity and low morale in individuals. They feel unvalued and unsupported and may doubt their abilities and connection to the world.

The sad reality of this era is the diminishing act of valuing others. We tend to discredit one’s legacy or good acts because we focus on what people are drawn into: negativity.

We focus on unfavorable aspects and outcomes or problems and limitations rather than what we already have and potential solutions and opportunities. We create a culture of disconnection and negativity because affirmation is rare. Let us not make this as the norm.

Let us continue to recognize small acts. These are simple joys that not everyone can give.

A simple acknowledgment or recognition can make a difference in helping people feel respected, encouraged, and motivated.

Affirmations, however, do not come from others alone. The way you talk to yourself matters.

When you can’t seem to do things right, don’t tell yourself you’re stupid; instead, tell yourself you’ll learn from your mistakes.

Affirm. Change your negative thoughts to positive ones. Build and improve your self-esteem. DEF