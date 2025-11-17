Valderrama: Let’s learn from The Delivery Man

THIS isn’t about Baron Geisler potentially winning an acting award for his performance in “The Delivery Man.” It’s about recognizing that individuals with special needs should not be viewed as unworthy or valueless.

In the film, Baron plays a delivery rider with autism whose life spirals out of control after witnessing a murder. At first glance, the movie seems like a drama, but it evolves into a gripping, action-packed story.

The core of the narrative centers on having a pure heart and unique strengths.

A person with autism may not think or behave like their peers, but they possess distinct gifts. They exhibit remarkable focus and persistence regarding things that matter to them, as well as excellent memory, attention to detail, and pattern recognition.

For instance, when Baron’s father teaches him to stand up for himself against those who hurt him, this lesson becomes his strength in fighting off enemies, ultimately ensuring his survival.

People with autism are often honest and act with integrity. They express what they see and mean what they say. Like the children mentioned in the Bible, whom Jesus referred to when he said, “Unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven,” they embody innocence.

Their minds remain untainted; they do not conform to social expectations or pretense. They radiate authenticity, teaching us that it’s acceptable to be real. There’s no need to wear masks or play roles to gain acceptance; we can simply be ourselves.

Additionally, individuals with autism are loyal and fair. They tend to become attached to their routines.

For example, if they are trained to feed cats at 10 a.m. daily, they will adhere to this schedule without fail, viewing it as an important obligation. Any disruption to this routine can cause them distress.

They find peace in structure, order, and quiet, teaching us to appreciate simplicity and rhythm in life. They encourage us to slow down and observe our surroundings more clearly, as we cannot rush through life and expect to win.

In contrast, adults often forget what they’ve been instructed, whether due to distractions or lack of motivation. However, people with special needs develop specific rituals that guide them through their daily lives.

Many autistic individuals exhibit pure, loyal love. Like Baron in the movie, he loves a child who is not his own and would do anything to protect him. They love unconditionally — a type of love that many people struggle to accept.

Now, returning to Baron Geisler, it's clear that he has shown significant potential in recent years. In projects like “Doll House” and “Incognito”, he demonstrates that anyone genuinely willing to change can redeem themselves. We can regain the trust, sympathy, and love of others through sincere actions.

The film and the actor offer us profound insights.

They inspire us to embrace change and be true to ourselves. They illustrate how movement and focus can convey love. Above all, they showcase that differences are not a sign of disorder but rather a celebration of diversity.