Valderrama: Life is full of heroism

“MANY persons strive for high ideals, and everywhere life is full of heroism.” This is a line from Desiderata.

True, indeed. We all have our acts of heroism. We have our heroic qualities, sometimes they are manifested in what seems to be our simple and ordinary acts.

Heroism is not limited to impressive actions. It is not about saving the world or a life as what the Avengers do. But in some ways, our actions can save a dream, become a source of hope, or could inspire an act of paying forward.

“Pay it forward” is a phrase that illustrates how small acts of kindness have a positive impact on individuals and the community. We build a chain of good deeds. This sometimes becomes the very source of our heroism every day.

We can show heroism in our interactions, like helping someone in need, showing kindness to a stranger, or volunteering our time to a bigger cause. While we do all these, we are not anticipating anything in return.

Have you encountered paying for the fare of another person because you noticed that person did not have enough money or paying the lacking amount of someone who was buying food?

Have you ever given so much time and attention to a project without expecting to get the credit or anything in return, or did you demonstrate heroism by overcoming all your personal struggles?

When we face all adversities and challenges with patience, perseverance, and resilience, we are exhibiting heroism. When we know how to deal with our fears, anxieties, and even illnesses, when we know how to cope with loss, when we have the ability to keep moving forward, then we are our own heroes.

When we display some acts of courage, which is usually leaning more on the concept of heroism, and when we go beyond our comfort zone, we demonstrate bravery.

When we show kind acts even to people who have caused us pain and embarrassment instead of revenge, we show the bravest act there is.

Bravery, not limited to physical strength, is always synonymous with heroism. We are brave enough to offer some form of sacrifice, like prioritizing the well-being of others first or doing something for a greater cause ahead of our own interests.

But our human nature always tells us to expect something in our every act. When we show love, we expect to be loved in return. When we help a person to grow and shine, we expect that person to be indebted to us. We always expect something in return.

Heroism is, in fact, all around the lines of Desiderata.

Be on good terms with all persons. Speak your truth quietly and clearly. Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans.

Keep interested in your own career, however humble. Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth.

Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune. Be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be. And whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace with your soul.

So, it isn’t easy to become a hero. Heroism is often deeply personal, reflecting our values, beliefs, and situations. When we become an inspirational figure to others, this makes us a hero.