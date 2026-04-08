Valderrama: Making friends with crossroads

YOU are working in an organization. You are happy, but you feel stuck on a plateau. There is no chance for promotion. Then an offer comes. Higher pay. Higher position. But it is far from home, far from friends. You are trying to decide.

You are in a relationship. But you are no longer happy. Then you meet someone new, and for the first time, you feel peace and excitement. You are torn between staying and leaving.

You have been married for decades. You have children. You think of their welfare. Then you discover your partner’s betrayal. You want to leave, but you remember your promise: for better or for worse. You are confused.

You only have a little money left. A friend offers an opportunity to double it, but it is a gamble. You could gain. You could lose everything. You are tempted, yet hesitant.

You are in the space of choosing. You are in the tension of deciding. You are at a crossroads.

This is life. At any moment, we are asked to choose. At any moment, we ask God: “Why do I have to decide?” But God allows crossroads not to confuse us but to reveal us.

Moments of uncertainty are not meaningless. They are sacred opportunities for self-discovery. So let us learn to make friends with our crossroads.

When life slows you down and asks you to choose, it reveals your character, your faith, and your readiness to grow.

At the crossroads, you are not just choosing between paths; you are choosing between values,

priorities, and versions of yourself. And in that moment, truth surfaces.

What do you truly value? Security or risk? Comfort or growth?

What do you deeply desire? Peace? Joy? Purpose? Success?

What are you willing to let go of to move forward?

But in every decision, ask: What is God shaping in me right now?

In a recollection, Fr. Amiel Arado reminded us that we are never alone in our decisions. God is closer than we think.

Hope is born at the crossroads. And at the crossroads, we discover that things can still change. The journey to the true self is shaped by the interplay of crossroads, hope, and choice.

This Lenten season, remember: the hope in your heart is the presence of God in your life. As it is written in Romans 5:5, hope does not disappoint.

Hope is not just a wish. It is a firm expectation grounded in God’s promises. And God’s promises never fail.

If what you hope for does not happen, it does not mean God has forgotten you. It means He is redirecting you toward something greater.

Crossroads exist because God gives us freedom. They are both a mirror and an invitation.

A mirror that reveals who we are, and an invitation to become who we are meant to be.

So, in every decision, include God. In every crossroad, consult God. Trust that He will guide you in ways your heart will understand.