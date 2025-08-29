Valderrama: Noah’s time and today’s flooding

IN GENESIS, we learn the story of Noah. The rain fell for 40 days and nights, flooding the world. The ark floated, keeping Noah, his family, and the animals safe. Noah’s ark represents salvation through faith.

Today, we experience flooding that affects local or regional communities, rather than the entire world. The causes of these floods are mostly natural, ranging from heavy rainfall to river overflows, not to mention the impacts of climate change.

However, there is also another aspect to consider: this flooding symbolizes the failure of humanity due to greed and the hunger for power.

In the Bible, we learn that God intended to wipe out all unrighteousness with a flood, instructing Noah to build an ark to preserve life.

A modern retelling of this story is the film Evan Almighty, released in 2007. This is a story of elected congressman Evan Baxter, who was summoned by God to build an ark in preparation for a flood, but his family believes his new hobby to be a midlife crisis.

The flood was caused by the failure of leaders to care for the environment, prioritize the safety of the majority, and promote a community built on sincerity and compassion.

Today, newspapers and social media are filled with concerns about our flood control systems, including spending P545 billion since 2022, as well as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. uncovering ghost projects. Is this yet another story like Evan Almighty, where no ark is built?

What is the essence of Noah’s story in relation to today’s flooding?

With God as a constant figure in the narrative, the cause of flooding is viewed from a similar perspective: the failure of humanity. This isn't about blaming a specific individual; it points to all who bear responsibility for the mess.

In addition to climate change, our country’s challenges are increasingly worsened by human factors like deforestation and poor urban planning. We must return to a love for the environment and aspire to honest and effective public service.

While I'm not an expert in urban planning, I can share what has been taught over the last four to five decades.

We should plant trees, replant trees, create and expand protected areas, and focus on reforestation and restoration. Additionally, preserving mangroves can help absorb water, along with ensuring regular maintenance of drains and canals.

These steps are just the basics. Effective urban planning requires more than this. We should leave the intricate details to the experts.

That said, since the term 'resilience' has become overused, let’s consider this concept: a flood-resilient city.

A flood-resilient city is defined as one that can withstand, adapt to, and quickly recover from flooding without significant loss of life, property, or disruption.

Therefore, we return to the topic of urban planning, this time focusing on smart solutions.

While initiatives may begin with our leaders, success will never be achieved without the cooperation of the citizens. Everything must be a two-way street; it’s never just one-way.

The issue of the billions of pesos spent on flood control systems is another story.

Noah’s story is a theological event that symbolizes judgment, cleansing, and new beginnings. In contrast, today’s flooding narrative in the entire country is influenced by human actions, predominantly driven by greed, dishonesty, and negligence.

So, what can we do to prevent another catastrophe similar to what we see in Evan Almighty?