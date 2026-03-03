THEY say everything is written in the stars. Others insist that timing is everything. And the wise elder gull Chiang in Jonathan Livingston Seagull book once said, “Begin by knowing that you have already arrived.”

Perhaps all these lines whisper the same truth: nothing is mere coincidence.

No encounter is random. No moment is accidental. Every person who walks into our lives, every circumstance that unsettles or uplifts us, carries a purpose, whether revealed immediately or understood only in hindsight.

Fate seems to move quietly beneath the surface of our days. Events unfold as they must, though they often surprise us.

We meet someone unexpectedly. We enter unfamiliar situations. We receive news that shifts the ground beneath our feet. And suddenly, we sense that something is changing.

Change rarely announces itself gently. Yet more often than not, it brings hidden gifts.

We ask, “Why is this happening? Did it have to happen this way?”

But in reflective moments, we find ourselves whispering, “This is what I needed. This is what I hoped for. I should have seen this coming.”

Even in the political arena, narratives emerge. Some manipulated, some manufactured. Emotional persuasion, even coercion, may attempt to shape perception. Yet over time, clearer stories surface.

People speak whether to challenge or to affirm. Truth, though delayed, has a way of rising.

Because nothing is coincidence.

In the workplace, we sometimes feel overwhelmed, burdened with roles that stretch our limits. We question why so much is required of us. Later, we realize those very responsibilities prepared us for the next level.

What once felt impossible becomes manageable. What once felt heavy becomes strength.

Growth often arrives disguised as discomfort.

There are seasons when our purpose feels blurred. But blurred does not mean lost. Clarity sometimes grows in silence, in reflection, even in rest.

Have you ever wondered why certain people leave lasting imprints on your life? Some awaken your potential. Others test your patience. Some teach you to love yourself more deeply; others force you to confront the parts of you that must change.

Have you ever been led into a situation that ended in joy or in heartbreak, only to realize it saved you in ways you did not initially understand?

Things happen because they must. Whatever will be, will be—not as resignation, but as alignment.

In literature, there is a term called deus ex machina — “god from the machine.” It describes a sudden rescue, an unexpected turn, a force that appears at the final moment to resolve an impossible conflict.

When the protagonist has no clear escape, when tension has escalated beyond reason, something intervenes and the story changes.

Sometimes life feels that way.

A conversation. An opportunity. A revelation. A loss. Something arrives from nowhere, and everything shifts.

It may seem random. It may feel unexplainable. Yet perhaps it appears precisely when it is needed, serving a purpose we only recognize later.

Because nothing is coincidence.

What we call surprise may simply be destiny unfolding in its own quiet time.

And perhaps the wisdom lies not in controlling the unfolding, but in trusting that even the unexpected is leading us exactly where we need to be.