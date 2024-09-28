Valderrama: Slowly is the fastest way

WE ENCOUNTER many paradoxes in life that often become an integral part of our existence. They shape our perspectives and influence the way we navigate the world.

“I must be cruel, only to be kind,” “Less is more,” “The more you know, the more you know you don't know,” “Youth is wasted on the young.”

These statements appear contradictory, but they are true. They appear difficult to comprehend, but they are happening.

Even the Bible has several paradoxes. In 2 Corinthians 6, Paul the Apostle described the hardships and solaces of loving and believing in Christ: known, yet regarded as unknown; dying, and yet we live on; beaten, but not killed; sorrowful, yet always rejoicing; poor, yet making many rich; having nothing, yet possessing everything.

A must-read poem, The Paradox of Our Age, speaks about what is happening in the world.

We have taller buildings, but shorter tempers. Wider freeways, but narrower viewpoints. We have bigger houses, but smaller families. We have multiplied our possessions but reduced our values. We’ve conquered outer space, but not inner space.

And the list goes on.

Without getting the right descriptions, we are living our paradoxes in life too. Our own, our terms. We struggle but we get through.

Often, our minds contradict our hearts, and vice versa. But we allow things to happen just because they do.

So, if there’s one paradox that summarizes everything, it’s “slowly is the fastest way.”

This is another interesting paradox. It serves as a reminder that taking things slowly and patiently can lead to better and faster results in the long run.

Why are we constantly in a hurry? Life isn't a race. When the time comes, it will be ours.

By focusing on steady progress rather than hurrying, we can prevent mistakes and setbacks that will eventually slow us down.

If we only take one day at a time, we will discover the beauty of living.

We thank God for the gift of life every day. We thank God that we have one more day to live. That one day speaks so much for ourselves.

We have one day as an opportunity to be gentle with ourselves, do good for others, finish our tasks for that day, face our unfinished business, express our love, share our ideas, or leave one kind act for one person to remember forever.

We take things slowly because it becomes the fastest way. No mistakes, no regrets, no turning back.

Show love, you’ll get genuine love in return. Give a small act of kindness, you’ll receive more than that in the coming days. Forgive and you will be forgiven.

When we slowly accept what and who we are including all our weaknesses, we find our strength. Oh, another paradox, indeed.

But the truth always seems to be a paradox. Just look at what is happening right now.