Valderrama: Strengthening, not abolishing Senior High School

FALSE information has been circulating for some time claiming that the Senior High School (SHS) program will be abolished. This is far from the truth. In fact, rather than being removed, the program is being strengthened. What we now hear as SHS is evolving into SSHS — Strengthened Senior High School.

The SHS program is a key component of the K to 12 Program introduced in 2013 through Republic Act No. 10533, also known as the Enhanced Basic Education Act. From the beginning, the Department of Education (DepEd) envisioned producing graduates who are holistically developed and equipped with the skills needed in the 21st century.

Yet, like any major reform, the program has faced its share of challenges.

Over the years, several concerns have surfaced: a congested curriculum, a mismatch between learning demands and student readiness, overworked teachers and learners, and relatively low labor participation among graduates.

Still, there are encouraging developments.

Studies show that four out of five companies are open to hiring SHS graduates, and participation in senior high school has steadily increased. These gains, however, are not enough to fully realize the vision of the K to 12 program.

Thus, DepEd is moving forward with reforms to improve the curriculum.

Beginning School Year 2026–2027, the Strengthened Senior High School (SSHS) curriculum will be implemented. One of its major changes is the restructuring of learning tracks.

Instead of the current four tracks — Academic, Technical-Vocational Livelihood, Sports, and Arts and Design — students will now choose between two tracks: Academic and Technical Professional.

Under the Academic Track, students may choose electives clustered in the following areas: Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities; Business and Entrepreneurship; Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (Stem); Sports, Health, and Wellness; and Field Experience.

Meanwhile, the Technical Professional Track offers clusters such as: Aesthetic, Wellness, and Human Care; Agri-Fishery Business and Food Innovation; Artisanry and Creative Enterprise; Automotive and Small Engine Technologies; Construction and Building Technologies; Creative Arts and Design Technologies;Hospitality and Tourism; ICT Support and Computer Programming Technologies; Industrial Technologies; andMaritime Transport.

These offerings are organized into clusters of electives, giving students more flexibility in choosing subjects aligned with their interests and career goals instead of being confined to a rigid set of courses.

Another significant improvement is the reduction of core subjects from fifteen to five, all aligned with the General Education subjects of the Commission on Higher Education.

These are Effective Communication, Life and Career Skills, General Mathematics, General Science, Pag-aaral ng Kasaysayan at Lipunang Pilipino.

All five core subjects will be taken in Grade 11, allowing Grade 12 students to focus primarily on work immersion or field exposure, giving them more real-world experience before graduation.

Schools, however, will not be required to offer both tracks. Each school will provide only the tracks and electives for which it has qualified teachers and sufficient learning resources.

Teachers who previously handled subjects that are no longer part of the core curriculum will be reassigned to teach related electives where their expertise remains relevant.

Implementation will follow a transition phase.

Incoming Grade 11 students will begin under the Strengthened SHS curriculum, while incoming Grade 12 students will continue under the existing curriculum. However, 841 schools that piloted the SSHS this school year will continue implementing the strengthened curriculum for their Grade 12 students.

The Strengthened Senior High School program reflects the government’s continuing effort to refine and improve the education system. Under the leadership of Education Secretary Sonny Angara, the reform aims to make senior high school more responsive, practical, and aligned with the needs of both higher education and the labor market.

Rather than abolishing Senior High School, the country is taking steps to make it better.