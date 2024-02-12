Valderrama: The art of being alone on Valentine’s Day

Who said we need to spend Valentine’s Day with a partner? The time we spend with ourselves on that day will not make us lonely. Sometimes, Valentine’s Day is just too overstated.

We promote the giving of roses or chocolates or heart pillows or “I love you” messages. All the sweet gestures, genuine or fleeting, and heart emoticons are everywhere, and the day is painted red.

But when the day ends, will the sweet gestures remain until the rest of the year? It is beneficial if it persists. It's just another illusion if it does not.

The younger generation gets so excited for Valentine’s Day. Because the world has set criteria for celebrations like wearing red and giving flowers and gifts that symbolize love, they consider the day a test of emotions.

The larger the bouquet and chocolates, the more heartfelt and authentic the love. The partner says, "I am not special," as the day ends if they receive nothing or a tiny gift.

So, the day becomes commercialized. Complimentary or disapproving.

However, mature individuals recognize that Valentine's Day is more than romantic gestures. It might strengthen bonds between people and produce enduring memories, but it would just be another day of making the other person feel extra special.

Having no one as a romantic partner on Valentine’s Day will not make us alone or lonely. While we see partners or couples enjoying the day, it is time to understand what we value and what brings us joy.

Our family is here. Do you recall when we were in elementary school? Our teachers assigned us to make Valentine's Day cards for our parents.

Of course, we drew a giant heart. Occasionally, we used matchstick figures to sketch the entire family.

We can still do that in these modern times. If our parents are still alive, we can send them text messages with heart emoticons or give them sugar-free chocolates and cakes.

If they have passed away, we can send flowers to their tomb or say prayers for them.

Do you recall the days when your teacher gave you the task of creating a card for your best friend or a favorite classmate?

Once more, you sketch a heart and each other. Occasionally, with a candy or biscuit.

We can still do the same thing now. We can send text messages and dine out with some pizza or light beer.

Or we can spend the day alone like we used to during regular days. We keep loving who we are, figuring out what we want, exploring our tastes, and considering what brings us true happiness and tranquility.

Alone time allows us to refuel emotionally, and it can be a kind of self-care. We cultivate our inner serenity, control our tension, and process our emotions.

Finding happiness is not limited to a relationship.

Loving oneself, the people in your life who bring meaning to it, and your faith in the presence of a higher power, your God, are all necessary for happiness.

This is how to be alone well. Take it easy on yourself.