IS BEING fixated a good thing or a bad thing?

Being focused, committed, and firm in our principles are admirable qualities. They give us direction and keep us grounded.

But when does commitment become stubbornness? When does standing by our principles prevent us from recognizing reality?

We live in a complicated world where not every situation fits perfectly into rules, policies, laws, or beliefs. Sometimes, our determination to follow what is written prevents us from understanding what is actually right.

Consider an organization hiring employees.

Its policy requires applicants to have graduated from a particular course. Someone applies with a different degree but possesses greater knowledge, experience, and competence. Yet, the organization rejects the applicant simply because the educational background does not match its requirements.

Eventually, it hires someone less capable but more qualified on paper.

The organization followed its policy, but did it make the best decision?

Rules should establish standards, not become barriers to recognizing genuine potential. Competence deserves consideration, especially when alternative qualifications can reasonably meet the job's demands.

Now consider a minor who repeatedly commits crimes.

The law provides special protection for children, emphasizing rehabilitation rather than punishment. This is humane and necessary. However, does protecting minors mean overlooking repeated wrongdoing?

Rehabilitation should not mean the absence of accountability. Compassion must also consider victims and community safety.

Then there is a wife who remains in an abusive marriage because her religious beliefs teach that marriage should never be broken.

She endures emotional and physical suffering, believing that leaving would mean betraying her vows and faith. But should preserving a marriage require sacrificing one's dignity and safety?

Faith should inspire love and respect, never become a reason to tolerate abuse.

These situations reveal an uncomfortable truth: Something can be consistent with rules, laws, or beliefs and still produce unreasonable or harmful outcomes.

Perhaps the problem is not that we have principles, but that sometimes we become prisoners of them.

Fairness does not always mean treating everyone identically. Compassion does not mean tolerating wrongdoing.

Faithfulness does not mean enduring abuse. Consistency does not mean refusing to reconsider our decisions.

There is a difference between being principled and being stubborn.

Principles guide us toward what is right; stubbornness prevents us from recognizing when our approach is wrong.

Rules are important, but understanding their purpose is equally important.

Laws are necessary, but so is justice. Traditions deserve respect, but they should not prevent progress. Beliefs give us direction, but they should never blind us to another person's suffering.

Perhaps the greatest measure of wisdom is not how strictly we follow what we believe, but how thoughtfully we apply it.

Be firm in your principles, but flexible in your approach. Be faithful to your values, but never blind to reality.

After all, rules, laws, traditions, and beliefs are there for humanity. We should never become so fixated on preserving what is written that we betray its spirit.

Only the Bible, I believe, is fixed but still open for interpretations.

Sometimes, doing what is right requires more than following rules. It requires courage to question, humility to reconsider, and wisdom to remain human.