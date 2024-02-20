Valderrama: The feeling called ennui

You feel so bored, and it feels like you have been doing the same things that do not excite you anymore.

You think the same things. You eat the same food. You go to the same places. You meet the same people. You tell the same stories.

You are bored. You feel like nothing is interesting anymore because nothing is new.

There’s no excitement, and, for a while, you just want to travel and go to a completely different place, eat a different food you’ve never tried before, or look for an adventure that will change your perspectives.

Most likely, you are experiencing ennui, which is pronounced "an-wee."

You're tired, bored, and unhappy. You're not interested, you're not excited, and nothing is stimulating you right now. You don't feel inspired or challenged. You feel like everything is so monotonous.

This does not happen all the time, but, at some point in our lives, we have these moments.

The French term "ennui" describes a condition of intellectual or emotional boredom. In Bisaya, we sometimes say “gi-laay ko” or “gi-bugi ko.” And sometimes you just want to disappear.

Ennui is sometimes associated with a lack of purpose or fulfillment. Your life's setbacks keep resurfacing in your consciousness, and you find yourself wondering, "What can I do to turn things around in my life?"

You find yourself searching for new interests, challenges, or sources of inspiration to overcome the feeling of stagnation.

It's a complicated emotional state that can be influenced by a number of things, such as individual personality traits, environmental conditions, and personal circumstances.

You are not alone if you feel this way. At some point, everyone is almost experiencing this. However, its presence would be fleeting.

So, if this is how you're feeling, take a pause and reflect.

Find your purpose. Discover what makes you happy and fulfilled. Track down the fuel that propels you. Find spiritual healing. Find harmony with your mind.

It takes trust to go through the process of spiritual healing — both in God and in yourself. The healing process will begin before you even realize it if you have faith that God will heal you in ways you never would have imagined.

You meet people along the way who make you realize life can be happier. You find an activity that excites you, and you feel something new is about to happen in your life.

You commit to a new mission in your life, and this becomes your guide to a happier and more meaningful journey.

Sometimes ennui forces us to consider other aspects of our existence. Something novel. Something more satisfying. Something complete.

Trust that these moments of boredom will pass. Today is a chance to improve yourself. Things will get better in your life. That discomfort will subside. The dullness is only a fragment of the moment.

Trust that God works in mysterious ways.