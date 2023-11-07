Valderrama: The power of storytelling

EVERYTHING is a story. Our life is a story. Every dream we wish to achieve is an accumulated story of the past that we longed to have. Every hope comes from a story that springs eternal. Our social media is composed of stories. The photos that we post have their own independent stories. Even the stuffed toy we hid in the cabinet for many years had its own story.

Our smile has an inspiring story. Our tears have their heartbreaking stories. How we live our lives is a story.

They say the most powerful person in the world is the storyteller – the great storyteller.

Stories, when told so effectively, can influence people’s values, behaviors, and opinions, enrich lives, provide guidance, and build trust and confidence.

Our personal experiences are the best stories to share, especially when they can make a difference in other people’s lives. However, not all experiences and stories are worth sharing. Some stories are better left unshared.

When we listen to stories from strangers or from people we look up to, told in a compelling and evocative way, we listen with full attention, creating fresh perspectives to understand the world better.

So, how do we become a great storyteller? One who is telling a story before a crowd or an audience, to a friend, or a video camera lens for recording purposes.

Whichever way it is, you can only be a storyteller – a great storyteller - when you have other people to listen to your story.

Connection is probably the most significant factor in storytelling. It lies in the ability to engage the audience. They are engrossed in the story when the audience can relate and learn from it.

Being a great storyteller is allowing the audience to use their senses when they listen to the story. This is why we use concrete details and descriptions.

They can see or visualize the story, and they can form images in their mind. They can smell the sweetness and bitterness of the events.

They can hear the deafening sound of silence, especially when the storyteller pauses to emphasize a part of the story. They can also smell the whiff of triumph or failure. They can feel the pressure, pain, and emotions.

Stories, like words, can make or break.

When we tell stories to inspire, we help our audience cope with their experiences and emotions. When we tell stories to inform, it becomes an educational tool.

But when we tell stories to deceive or destroy, especially those coming from rumors and speculations, we create confusion, and we add to the clutter in life.

Let us be great storyteller of our life — one who can inspire others to live life to the fullest.