Valderrama: Understanding Islamic funeral rites

UNDER the Islamic tradition, every deceased Muslim is to be washed and shrouded, and a communal prayer is performed before a body is interred in a grave in the shortest possible time after death. It is forbidden to cremate or embalm the deceased.

The Janazah is a Muslim funeral typically conducted within 24 hours of the deceased's passing. If the death occurs unexpectedly, exceptions may be given.

This is why the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) Burial Assistance Program for Muslim Filipinos started distributing Janazah kits last month, especially to the families of deceased residents living in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The Janazah kit includes all necessary materials for washing and shrouding a deceased Muslim like white cloth, liquid soap, cotton buds, camphor, sintook roots, cotton roll, attar oil, scissors, apron and gloves, and trash bag.

The white cloth is the main item used to enshroud the deceased. The liquid soap is the first item used to clean the body before the final wash with camphor.

Camphor reduces the smell of the body and delays the process of decay. It is divided into two, in powder form and the other to be mixed with water. The powder will be sprinkled on the white cloth while the mixed water will be used for the final wash.

Cotton buds are used to clean the ears, nose, and teeth while the cotton roll is used as a layer before shrouding the deceased. It will be coated with camphor powder and put as padding to wrap the joints.

Attar oil is a unique fragrance of perfume and aroma oil applied to the white cloth and cotton roll. Sintok roots can remove dirt from the body, tighten the skin, and prevent odors and other infections.

The scissor is used to cut the white cloth and the trash bag is needed to discard and collect all dirty and disposable materials after the process is done. Apron and gloves are worn to clean the body.

The ghusl (major ablution) or the Islamic way of washing the deceased is important.

The body is laid out, stripped of its garments and joints loosened, if possible. A cloth is placed over the private parts, between the navel and the knee, and the stomach is pressed gently to expel any remaining impurities.

A rag or cloth is used during wudhu (cleansing ritual), beginning with the right side of the body. The hair is thoroughly washed.

The body is washed a minimum of three times and the water has a cleaning agent such as soap or disinfectant. The final washing has some perfume like camphor.

The body is then dried and the hair is combed out. In the case of women, the hair is plaited into three braids, one from the front, and two from the sides, and placed behind the head.

According to Ahkam Al Janazah (Funeral Rites in Islam) by Dr. Abu Ameenah Bilal Philips, shrouding the body is obligatory and done immediately after it is washed and dried.

The shroud or its cost should be taken from the wealth left behind by the deceased, if there is enough money to purchase garments that can cover all the body.

The shroud should be sufficient to cover the whole body. If not, those preparing the body should supply a proper shroud.

The number of sheets used to wrap the body can be as few as one sheet and not exceed three.

The preferred color of the shroud is white. It is recommended that the shroud should be perfumed with incense thrice.

One should not spend a large sum of money on the shroud as it is strictly forbidden in Islam. The sheets should be made of ordinary cloth, preferably cotton, not synthetics so that it decomposes quickly along with the body.

The OVP through Vice President Sara Z. Duterte extends help through a Janazah kit. This is a move that makes the Muslims feel they are not forgotten.