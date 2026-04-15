Valderrama: Understanding the three-term school calendar

WE USED to prepare our children for four major examinations, from the first to the fourth quarter, or what we called the four grading periods. Teachers designed four sets of exams and computed grades every quarter.

Now, that has changed. From four, it is reduced to three. We now call this the three-term school calendar.

At first glance, the change seems simple and beneficial. Fewer exams mean less preparation for both teachers and students. Grading becomes lighter.

But there is more than meets the eye.

In reality, the number of school days remains the same. Under Republic Act No. 11480, the school year must consist of 200 to 220 days.

So what really changed?

Beginning School Year 2026–2027, classes will open with a new structure. The first week is called the Opening Block.

This period is not for regular classes. Instead, it is dedicated to learner orientation, health assessment, updating the Learners Information System, late enrollment, and other opening activities.

It sets the stage for a more organized school year.

After the Opening Block are two key phases: the Instructional Block and the Enrichment Block.

The Instructional Block is where real teaching and learning happen. For the first term, it begins one week after opening and runs for 69 days. This time is fully devoted to lessons aligned with curriculum competencies.

What’s the difference?

There are minimal disruptions. Teachers are not pulled away by multiple non-teaching tasks. Students remain focused, with fewer interruptions from activities and competitions.

Why? Because all other tasks are moved to the Enrichment Block.

At the end of each term comes a two-week Enrichment Block. This is when teachers compute and finalize grades, prepare and check school forms, distribute report cards, conduct remediation or make-up classes, and handle co- and extracurricular activities.

In short, everything outside direct instruction happens here.

After completing these responsibilities, teachers are given a wellness break. During this time, they are free from instructional, administrative, and extra-curricular duties except in urgent situations.

Student activities are also better organized.

School and division-level events happen between the first and second terms. Regional-level activities take place between the second and third terms. National events, such as Palarong Pambansa, National Schools Press Conference, and National Festival of Talents, are scheduled after the third term.

The cycle continues.

After the Enrichment Block, the next Instructional Block begins immediately. The second and third terms follow the same pattern, with the final term ending in a shorter, six-day Enrichment Block.

Assessment also becomes more structured.

Teachers conduct regular formative assessments throughout the term, while summative exams are given during the last two days of each Instructional Block.

Report cards are released after each term, during the Parent-Teacher Conference held within the Enrichment Block.

This reform by DepEd, under the leadership of Secretary Sonny Angara, is more than just reducing exams.

It is about protecting learning time. It ensures continuous and focused instruction, fewer classroom disruptions, and better scheduling of activities.

At the same time, it supports teachers by streamlining grading cycles, clearly separating teaching and administrative work, and providing space for rest and professional growth.

The three-term calendar is not just a change in structure. It is a shift in priorities.

From doing everything all at once to doing the right things at the right time.