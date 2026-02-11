Valderrama: What does it really mean to be blessed?

SOMETIMES, we scroll through social media and see posts that proudly declare, “Feeling blessed.”

We usually see this after a promotion, a new job, a salary increase, a new position, a trip to an exciting place, a passed exam, or the formation of new friendships that people are proud to show off.

Rarely do we hear people say they feel blessed because they are facing challenges and trials — yet somehow find the strength to endure and the courage to keep going.

We seldom hear people say they are blessed because they didn’t get what they hoped for — yet still choose to dream bigger and work harder.

We almost never hear, “I am blessed because I am disappointed.” But behind disappointments and forced smiles often lies a strength we never knew we had.

People rarely say, “I am blessed because I fell.” Yet we eventually realize the truth in Nelson Mandela’s words: “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

Most of the time, we call ourselves blessed only when we receive more than we expected.

But the Beatitudes, the opening message of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, tell a very different story.

Jesus said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, those who mourn, and the meek, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. They shall be comforted. They shall inherit the earth.”

It was never about power, wealth, beauty, or status.

It is about trusting God rather than our own strength or achievements. It is about bringing our grief and repentance to Him, believing that He heals and comforts. It is about responding with humility and gentleness, rather than pride and aggression.

Jesus continued, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, the merciful, the pure in heart, the peacemakers, and those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake.”

To be blessed is to pursue integrity and justice. To show compassion, forgiveness, and kindness. To examine our intentions and live sincerely. To remain faithful even when doing so is difficult or unpopular.

He also said, “Blessed are you when people insult and persecute you because of me.”

This is about finding joy and courage in knowing that God sees our faithfulness and that He rewards those who remain steadfast.

So being blessed is not about what we gain, but about who we become.

Choosing humility over pride. Remaining faithful even in suffering.

Choosing compassion over harshness. Purity over hypocrisy. Peace over conflict.

Because true blessing does not come from worldly success or possessions — it comes from living according to God’s plan and values.

Now the question is: Are we ready to say, “I feel blessed”?