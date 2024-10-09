Valderrama: When an underdog wins

WHAT happens when an unlikely hero rises to the occasion? What if we are rooting for the underdog?

By nature, we empathize with people who are struggling or seen as disadvantaged and oppressed. We identify with those who are hurt or maltreated.

When we watch weaker or smaller individuals defeat more powerful and bigger people, we see the power of determination and grit. We see hope. We realize we can get through the darkest and most difficult times.

How can we forget the story of David and Goliath?

David was a young boy with an enormous disadvantage in any match of physical strength but he faced Goliath showing bravery and faith. He killed Goliath with just a stone and a sling over an armor and javelin.

Or can we still remember the story of Mara Clara?

Mara grew up poor, and Clara lived a luxurious life when they were interchanged. Clara made life difficult for Mara and, while we were watching, all we wanted to see was a surprise, either Mara fighting back or justice and truth redeeming.

These stories resonate because we want to survive and thrive. When the underdog wins, it's a moment that captures the imagination and emotions of many.

But more than that, it represents perseverance and resilience. It gives us hope that anything is possible, even when the odds are stacked against us.

With all the dramas we witness every day, will an underdog or a person expected to lose can survive?

Some individuals have repeatedly allowed others to despise them. They cannot fight back because they lack the necessary support and courage.

We've also seen other people or groups band together to create disapproval against individuals destroying their credibility. We've seen some people fight back against abuse and rejection, but others don't believe they can.

Reality bites. But what if a person expected to lose wins?

The victory of an underdog often inspires others by proving that success is not limited to the privileged or powerful but can be achieved by anyone willing to work hard and endure.

It’s defying societal norms or cultural conventions, interrupting complacency, and establishing a new narrative of what is achievable.

People who are at a disadvantage because of a lack of resources, strength, and experience, compared to others and are therefore less favored are sometimes admired more when they demonstrate tenacity and resilience.

People tend to root for underdogs because their victories feel more rewarding, especially when they overcome oppression and deprivation.

At some point in our lives, we feel like an underdog or that the world is against us. But we persisted and gradually got back on our feet.

When the underdog triumphs, we know that God exists, justice reigns, and life is fair.