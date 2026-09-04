Valderrama: When is the right time to retire?

SOME people retire early.

For some uniformed personnel, retirement can come in their 40s after completing the required years of service. Others wait until 60, when they become eligible for pension benefits, or until 65, when mandatory retirement usually comes.

But retirement is not always about age.

Some people retire from their primary jobs only to begin another chapter somewhere else. They take on another job, start a business, volunteer, travel, or simply find something meaningful to do with their time.

And perhaps, in one way or another, there comes a time when we all need to retire from something.

It could be from work. From a demanding routine. From a hobby that no longer brings joy. From responsibilities we have carried for too long. Sometimes, it may even mean retiring from relationships, expectations, or situations that have already taken too much from us.

But when is the best time to retire?

Age is certainly one consideration. Many consider retiring at 60 because it provides access to pension benefits. Others dream of retiring even earlier, believing that the earlier we step away from full-time work, the more time we have to enjoy life.

Is it when the body says it is time?

There are people who continue working because they still have the strength and energy to do so. Others choose to retire when illness, physical limitations, or simply the passing of time makes work more difficult than it used to be.

Perhaps the best time to retire is when we are ready to live differently.

Retirement should not be viewed as the end of productivity or relevance. It can be the beginning of a quieter, freer, and more meaningful chapter.

For many, retirement means peaceful mornings, slower afternoons, fewer deadlines, and more time for the things that were often postponed because of work.

Of course, retirement also comes with realities. There may be maintenance medicines, aching knees, slower movements, or fewer opportunities to earn.

If the body is slowing down, perhaps life is simply asking us to slow down with it.

When you retire, do the things that bring you peace. Spend time with the people who matter. Travel when you can. Read. Pray. Reconnect with old friends. Enjoy your grandchildren. Wake up without an alarm. Sit quietly and watch the sunset.

You have already done so much.

You worked hard. You met deadlines. You carried responsibilities. You faced disappointments. You celebrated victories. You earned recognition. You helped people. You survived difficult seasons.

You spent so many years doing and achieving.

Perhaps retirement is the chapter when you no longer have to prove anything. It is time to appreciate how far you have come.

It is time to make peace with the things you could not change, forgive the people who hurt you, forgive yourself for the mistakes you made, and be grateful for the life you were given.

Because retirement is not simply about stopping work. It is about beginning to live at a different pace.

A pace where peace matters more than position, relationships matter more than recognition, and time becomes more valuable than money.

So, when is the right time to retire?

Maybe there is no perfect age.

Maybe it is when you have prepared not only your finances, but also your mind, heart, relationships, and purpose for the life that comes after work.

And when that time finally comes, don't be afraid to slow down.

You have earned the right to enjoy the life you spent so many years building.