Valderrama: When opinions become noise

WE HAVE the right to speak. We have the right to express what we think, what we feel, and what we believe. The 1987 Philippine Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, expression, and the press.

But somewhere along the way, perhaps we have forgotten something equally important. Having the freedom to speak does not mean everything we say deserves to be believed.

We do not need to go deep into the laws and their many limitations. Let us simply look at where most of our conversations happen today: in social media.

We are no longer just readers and listeners. We are also content creators. We post, comment, react, share, repost, and participate in conversations involving people we know and people we have never met.

And sometimes, there is simply too much to say.

When does an opinion stop being meaningful and start becoming noise?

There is a difference between an opinion formed through careful thought and one formed through impulse.

A thoughtful opinion considers facts, examines evidence, acknowledges context, and leaves room for another perspective. It does not demand agreement. Instead, it invites conversation.

A good opinion can make us pause and ponder.

It can make us ask questions. It can encourage us to read more, verify information, and listen to another side. It can lead to a healthy exchange of ideas rather than a contest of who can speak the loudest.

But there are opinions formed from hearsay, assumptions, anger, or incomplete information. Sometimes, they are shared not to understand an issue but to damage someone's reputation, provoke conflict, or simply add to the conversation.

This is where we need to be careful.

An opinion is not automatically a fact simply because many people repeat it.

Truth exists independently of our feelings or preferences. It can be examined through evidence, facts, and reason. An opinion, on the other hand, reflects a person's interpretation, belief, or perspective. It can change when better information becomes available.

Yet social media has a way of making this distinction difficult.

We are naturally drawn to negative information. A damaging accusation can travel faster than a correction. A provocative post can attract more attention than a carefully explained fact.

So when someone says, “That person is bad,” how quickly do we believe it?

Do we ask: How do you know? Do we look for evidence? Do we hear the other side?

Or do we simply share?

Sometimes, we do not even realize that we have already become part of the noise, of rumors, assumptions, anger, and chaos.

Freedom of expression comes with another kind of responsibility: the responsibility to think before we speak.

Not every conversation needs our voice. Not every opinion needs to be shared.

And silence is not always weakness. Sometimes, it is wisdom. It’s the decision to pause until we have something truthful, useful, and responsible to contribute.

In a world already filled with noise, may we choose to become voices of reason.

Speak freely. But think deeply. Verify carefully. And when we have nothing truthful or constructive to add, let silence speak for us.