Valderrama: When shallow waters go deep

WHEN shallow waters go deep is a phrase that speaks to almost every aspect of our lives.

At first, it brings to mind a day at the beach. We begin by walking along the shore, enjoying the cool water around our feet. As we move farther, the water reaches our knees, then our waist, until it becomes deep enough for swimming.

We may find ourselves enjoying the experience even more, or suddenly realizing that we have gone too far and might be in danger.

Life works in much the same way.

What begins as something simple and familiar can gradually become complicated, challenging, and sometimes frightening. Before we know it, we are no longer standing where we started.

We often begin in shallow waters. We make decisions based on what we see and hear. We form opinions based on what we know and judge situations according to what we understand.

At that moment, we believe we have enough information to make the right choices. But as time passes, we discover that our understanding was limited.

Life is not always as shallow as it first appears.

Consider our dreams and ambitions. After graduation, we apply for a job, excited to begin a new chapter in life.

We imagine earning our own money, becoming independent, and finally enjoying the freedom we have long wanted.

Then, we realize we have to earn what we spend. Deadlines cannot always be postponed, responsibilities cannot simply be set aside, and time must be managed wisely.

We learn that earning a living requires more than knowledge and a diploma. It demands discipline, patience, commitment, and the ability to deal with people and circumstances we may not have encountered before.

Eventually, we adjust. We become more confident, capable, and efficient.

So, we seek promotions, higher salaries, and better opportunities. There is nothing wrong with wanting to grow.

But sometimes, the desire for more becomes endless.

We work longer hours, accept heavier workloads, and take on responsibilities beyond what we can comfortably manage.

We earn more, acquire more, and achieve more, yet somewhere along the way, we become physically exhausted and emotionally drained.

Our health suffers, our peace disappears, and we become vulnerable to temptations that promise even greater success.

Only then do we realize that the waters have become deeper than we expected.

Deep waters can be beautiful, but they can also be dangerous. The challenge is knowing when to swim farther and when to return to the shore.

We may think we know someone because we talk to that person every day. We share stories, exchange opinions, spend time together, and gradually develop a sense of familiarity.

As time passes, circumstances reveal aspects of a person's character that we may never have seen before.

A person who appears gentle and caring may become frighteningly aggressive when anger takes over. Someone who seems emotionally strong may struggle deeply when faced with rejection or disappointment.

A relationship that once felt comforting may become suffocating when affection turns into obsession and the desire to be loved becomes a demand for complete control.

These experiences remind us that people, like bodies of water, have depths we cannot immediately measure.

We may know their habits without understanding their fears. We may hear their words without recognizing their intentions. We may see their kindness without knowing the pain they carry or the anger they struggle to control.

When shallow waters go deep, we are given a choice. We can keep moving without considering the risks, or we can pause, assess our situation, and decide whether to continue or turn back.

And sometimes, when the waters grow deep, the most important discovery is not what lies beneath the surface of the world around us, but what lies within ourselves.

Because life is not measured by how far we dare to go into deep waters, but by how wisely we navigate them and whether, along the way, we remember what is worth holding on to.