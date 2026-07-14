Valderrama: When the voice of the elders fades

LET us begin with Generation X.

They are not better than the generations that followed, but they stand at a crossroads in history. They are the parents of Generation Y and the grandparents of Generations Z and Alpha.

They are perhaps the generation that witnessed the most dramatic transition in the way people live, learn, communicate, and relate to one another.

Generation X grew up in a world where discipline was straightforward, and expectations were clear. Parents gave instructions, and children obeyed. Respect for elders was deeply ingrained.

Schools reflected the same culture. Teachers commanded respect, and discipline was accepted as part of education.

Children spent afternoons playing outdoors with neighbors. Patintero, tumbang preso, shatong, and countless other games brought young people together. Friendships were built face-to-face.

Families gathered around the dining table. They prayed together, laughed together, and shared stories at the end of the day.

Then the world changed.

Technology transformed society at a speed no previous generation had experienced. The internet connected people. Smartphones place unlimited information. Social media reshaped relationships, communication, and identity.

The benefits are undeniable.

Young people are more aware of global issues, more confident in expressing their opinions, and more empowered to challenge outdated beliefs and practices.

That empowerment can be a beautiful thing. But every strength comes with a corresponding challenge.

Empowerment becomes problematic when it transforms into arrogance. Independence becomes dangerous when it turns into disregard for wisdom.

Some young people dismiss their parents' advice because they believe the internet knows better.

In schools, even simple disciplinary measures can quickly become contentious. Expectations that were once considered normal are now sometimes viewed as burdensome.

Meanwhile, many children spend more time interacting with screens than with people.

The neighborhood playmates have been replaced by online avatars. Conversations have been replaced by notifications. Shared meals are interrupted by scrolling fingers and glowing screens.

The irony is striking.

And so one wonders, where do the elders go?

Their voices have not disappeared. They are still there. But increasingly, fewer people are listening.

Parents continue to guide their children. Teachers continue to mentor their students. Grandparents continue to share stories and lessons gathered from decades of living.

Yet they often compete against a louder world.

A world of endless content. A world of instant gratification. A world that constantly tells people they need more, earn more, buy more, and become more.

I remember a lesson my father shared with us many decades ago.

"If you want to live a happy and peaceful life, live with simplicity."

At first, it seemed like ordinary advice. Today, it feels profound.

Simplicity does not mean refusing progress. It does not mean rejecting technology or modern conveniences. It does not mean avoiding ambition.

Rather, simplicity means remembering what truly matters.

It means holding on to the values our parents and elders worked so hard to teach us. It means being genuine in a world that often rewards appearances. It means appreciating what we have while working patiently for what we hope to achieve.

Modern life offers extraordinary opportunities, but it also presents extraordinary distractions. When modernity arrives without values, chaos often follows.

Character weakens. Relationships suffer. Communities fracture.

And perhaps the greatest loss of all is that people stop listening to those who once helped shape them.

The wisdom of elders may not always be fashionable. It may not trend online. But it remains valuable because it is rooted in lived experience.

When the voice of the elders fades, we do not merely lose advice.

We risk losing the very lessons that helped previous generations build lives worth living.