Valderrama: Yes, life is difficult

THE first line of M. Scott Peck’s The Road Less Traveled states a simple truth: “Life is difficult.” Three words. Nothing dramatic. Nothing poetic. Just a truth.

No one ever said life would be easy. In fact, life can feel like a roller coaster of emotions and circumstances. Today, everything feels light. We are happy, relaxed, grateful.

Tomorrow, something happens and suddenly, we have to work our way through sadness, disappointment, worry, or exhaustion.

Sometimes, we only want to love and be loved, and yet we find ourselves with someone who is cold and distant. Sometimes, we have been with someone for years, only to realize that, after all that time, we may still be strangers.

We take care of our health, and yet we get sick. We invest in ourselves, only to discover that the results are not what we expected.

We work hard. We take initiative. We give more than what is asked of us. And yet the promotion we thought we deserved does not come.

We do something with good intentions, only to be blamed or criticized in the end.

And sometimes, perhaps the hardest part is simply feeling unappreciated, unseen, unheard, or forgotten.

Then someone older and wiser may tell us, “Just accept everything that comes your way and be happy.”

It sounds simple. But it isn't.

We may accept what comes our way, and life can still be difficult.

Because perhaps the difficulty is not always in what happens to us. Sometimes, it is in how we carry what happens.

Our emotions can make things heavier. Our reactions can disturb the peace we are trying so hard to protect. Our thoughts can pull us into places that do not even exist yet.

And our expectations of people, of work, of relationships, of ourselves can make disappointment hurt even more.

Life is full of imperfections. It is full of ironies and contradictions.

We can do everything right and still get the wrong result. We can love sincerely and still get hurt.

We can work hard and still be overlooked. We can be kind and still be misunderstood.

We can prepare ourselves for something and still not be ready when it happens.

These contradictions remind us of something we often resist accepting. Life will not always go the way we want it to.

And accepting that truth does not make the process easier.

Lao Tzu is often credited with the reminder: “Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward.”

Yes, there is wisdom in that.

We do not have to fight every circumstance. We do not have to understand everything immediately. We do not have to force every door open.

Sometimes, we simply need to allow life to unfold while doing what we can with what is within our control.

But even then, the process is difficult.

Maybe the goal is not to eliminate every difficulty. Maybe the goal is to learn how to live through it without losing ourselves.

To hold on to faith when answers do not come. To choose love even when we have been hurt.

Yes, life is difficult. It is just difficult. And perhaps the beauty of living is learning to find peace even when it is.