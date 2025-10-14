Valencia City declares insurgency-free

VALENCIA CITY, Bukidnon — The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Valencia City officially declared the city insurgency-free through Resolution No. 153-2025 during a ceremony held at the City Hall Gymnasium on October 10, 2025.

The declaration was made after the city — through close partnership with the 89th Infantry Battalion and the 1st Special Forces Battalion — successfully complied with all parameters set under Joint Letter Directive No. 3 and the Provincial Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Council (JPSCC).

Likewise, all 31 barangays of Valencia City have passed resolutions declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP–NPA–NDF) as persona non grata.

This united stance was further reinforced through Resolution No. 154-2025 of the 10th Sangguniang Panlungsod, officially condemning the presence and influence of these groups.

Valencia City Mayor Amie G. Galario led the ceremony together with Major General Allan D. Hambala, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, and other top officials from the Police Regional Office 10, city officials, barangay captains, tribal leaders, former rebels, city employees and the people of Valencia City.

In her message, Galario urged all stakeholders to continue supporting programs that sustain peace and progress in the city.

“This declaration is not merely a document but a reflection of our people’s unity and determination,” Galario said.

“Let us continue working hand in hand to preserve the peace we now enjoy and translate it into lasting development," she added.

Maj. Gen. Hambala, 10ID Commander, also lauded the 89th Infantry Battalion under the 1003rd Infantry Brigade (1003Bde) and the 1st Special Forces Battalion of the 403rd Infantry Brigade (403Bde) for their relentless efforts in attaining lasting peace in the region.

“This achievement is the result of the strong collaboration among our soldiers, local officials, and the people of Valencia City,” Maj. Gen. Hambala said.

“Together, we have proven that peace is possible through unity, trust, and sustained cooperation," he added.

The declaration marks a new chapter for Valencia City as it continues to promote peace, unity, and inclusive development across all its barangays. PR