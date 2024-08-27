Valles appeal for calmness, sobriety amid tension between KOJC, PNP

This, as tensions between the religious group Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in relation to the serving of the arrest warrant against KOJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy continue.

"As the Shepherd of the Catholic faithful of the Archdiocese of Davao, I am morally impelled to speak out, for and in behalf of peace, and to make an appeal for calmness and sobriety among the people of Davao City, especially those involved in the ongoing situation at the KOJC Compound here," Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles said.

Valles also appealed for the "respect of the rule of law.

"The prolonged search being conducted, coupled with the overwhelming presence of law enforcers in a place dedicated for religious worship, and for the education of the youth, is alarming and troubling, as it touches some sensitive issues on religious freedom," the Archbishop said.

The Catholic leader also appealed for an immediate resolution to the tension as he urged to "respect the humanity of everyone, and their inherent rights."

On Saturday, August 24, PNP forces, led by Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) director, BGen. Nicolas Torre III, served an arrest warrant for Quiboloy, who remains hiding from authorities after a court warrant was issued for charges of human trafficking, child abuse, and sexual assault.

Torre said his men are determined to arrest Quiboloy, for he has been a "fugitive from justice" since the court order was issued last April 2024.

Their presence had resulted in tensions between KOJC members and the police, which resulted in alleged harassment, physical abuse, and intimidation.

On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, Judge Mario Duaves of the Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 15 ordered the PNP to immediately cease and desist its ongoing operation inside the KOJC compound. RGL