Valles appeal for calmness, sobriety amid tension between KOJC, PNP

Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles speaks out, requests an immediate resolution to the tension between KOJC, PNP
Hundreds of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members and supporters are holding a protest outside the KOJC compound following the entry of thousands of police to search for Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy on Sunday, August 25, 2024. Ralph Llemit/SunStar Photo
THE Archdiocese of Davao is calling for "peace, sobriety, and mutual respect" amid the ongoing situation in Davao City.

The Archdiocese of Davao, in a statement, is calling for "peace, sobriety, and mutual respect" amid the ongoing situation in Davao City. This as tension between the religious group Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and the Philippine National Police continues, in relation to the serving of arrest warrant against KOJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.
This, as tensions between the religious group Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in relation to the serving of the arrest warrant against KOJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy continue.

"As the Shepherd of the Catholic faithful of the Archdiocese of Davao, I am morally impelled to speak out, for and in behalf of peace, and to make an appeal for calmness and sobriety among the people of Davao City, especially those involved in the ongoing situation at the KOJC Compound here," Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles said.

Valles also appealed for the "respect of the rule of law.

"The prolonged search being conducted, coupled with the overwhelming presence of law enforcers in a place dedicated for religious worship, and for the education of the youth, is alarming and troubling, as it touches some sensitive issues on religious freedom," the Archbishop said.

The Catholic leader also appealed for an immediate resolution to the tension as he urged to "respect the humanity of everyone, and their inherent rights."

On Saturday, August 24, PNP forces, led by Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) director, BGen. Nicolas Torre III, served an arrest warrant for Quiboloy, who remains hiding from authorities after a court warrant was issued for charges of human trafficking, child abuse, and sexual assault.

Torre said his men are determined to arrest Quiboloy, for he has been a "fugitive from justice" since the court order was issued last April 2024.

Their presence had resulted in tensions between KOJC members and the police, which resulted in alleged harassment, physical abuse, and intimidation.

On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, Judge Mario Duaves of the Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 15 ordered the PNP to immediately cease and desist its ongoing operation inside the KOJC compound. RGL

