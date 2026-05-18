Valles calls for calm amid political tensions

ROMULO G. Valles, archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Davao and former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, urged Filipinos to remain calm and discerning as political tensions continue to escalate following controversies involving the Senate and ongoing impeachment discussions.

Speaking during an interview with SunStar Davao at the Archbishop Thibault Media Awards on May 16 at Ateneo de Davao University, Valles emphasized the need for sobriety and critical thinking amid emotionally charged political debates and competing narratives dominating public discourse.

His remarks came following the May 13 shooting incident inside the Senate complex involving members of the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms and individuals linked to the National Bureau of Investigation during an operation connected to Senator Ronald dela Rosa. The incident disrupted Senate operations, heightened security measures, and prompted investigations by the Office of the Ombudsman over the discharge of firearms inside the legislative compound.

Political tensions have also intensified due to ongoing impeachment-related discussions and growing divisions among political blocs in the Senate, fueling heated debates online and in traditional media.

Against this backdrop, Valles warned the public against reacting impulsively to unfolding political events.

“Okay, my take on this, first, we can easily be taken up by emotions. We lose our cool and reason. So, I would advise: be calm. I understand that our emotions are high, but calm down, calm down,” the archbishop said.

He said emotional reactions and partisan loyalties could cloud public judgment, especially while authorities are still establishing the facts surrounding controversial incidents.

Valles also urged Filipinos to be more discerning about the information they consume, warning that misleading narratives and exaggerated reports have become increasingly common in politically charged situations.

“And number two, sort out facts, because there are good reports and there are also exaggerated reports. So, I would advise that you choose your sources and be critical of what you read and what you watch,” he said.

The archbishop also pointed to what he described as deliberate attempts by some groups to manipulate public perception through media platforms and online discourse.

“People are using the media to change the narrative. So, it’s like a precaution to be critical and be aware that there are certain people, not innocent mistakes, but very intended twists of facts,” Valles added.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the ongoing controversies, Valles urged leaders to prioritize the country’s welfare over partisan interests and political survival.

“I still believe that we ask the Lord to bless us, to bless our people, to bless people in the Senate to come to think of what is good for the country, not only political leanings,” he said.

He called on public officials to rise above political divisions and act as genuine statesmen and stateswomen capable of making difficult but necessary decisions for the country.

“To rise above, to be truly statesmen, stateswomen, real leaders for our country,” he added.

Valles also defended what some critics view as the Church’s cautious stance on unfolding political controversies, explaining that restraint can be necessary while investigations are ongoing.

“Sometimes… a bit silent. Because if you bark right away, if you say something right away, when the facts are still being investigated, it’s like counter-counter stories right now,” he said.

On impeachment-related proceedings now under close public scrutiny, the archbishop said constitutional institutions should be allowed to function independently and without premature judgment.

“First, I'd like to trust people more than distrust. So, if it is there already in the Senate, if the court starts, I would say trust people there. I would wait and see,” Valles said.

As political divisions continue to deepen nationwide, the Davao archbishop appealed for truth, restraint, and responsible leadership, saying the country must not lose sight of the common good amid escalating political conflict. DEF