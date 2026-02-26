Valles challenges Filipinos to stand against corruption

DAVAO Archbishop Romulo Valles, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, called on Filipinos to make corruption “shameful and morally unacceptable again” as the Catholic Church in Davao commemorated the 40th anniversary of the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution at San Pedro Cathedral, in Davao City.

Clergy, lay leaders, and young parishioners gathered for a Holy Mass and candle-lighting ceremony marking four decades since the peaceful uprising that restored democracy after the rule of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

But beyond remembrance, Valles placed strong emphasis on moral accountability, warning that corruption has become so persistent that many have grown weary and desensitized.

“Corruption must once again be recognized as shameful and morally unacceptable,” the archbishop said in a pastoral reflection titled “Disturb Us, Lord.”

A crisis beyond politics

In his homily, Valles described Edsa as more than a political milestone — calling it a “moment of grace” and a sign of God’s presence in Philippine history. He recalled how millions of Filipinos stood before tanks armed only with rosaries, prayers, and unity.

“It did not end in bloodshed, but through a peaceful revolution,” he said. “Faith and unity proved stronger than weapons.”

However, four decades later, the archbishop said the country faces what he described as a deeper crisis — a crisis of morality.

The pastoral statement raised concerns about the erosion of public trust, the misuse of public funds, and unresolved questions surrounding reported irregularities in the 2025 national budget, particularly flood control and infrastructure projects.

“There is danger that resignation may replace vigilance and silence may take the place of moral courage,” the statement read.

Valles warned of what he called “moral fatigue,” when repeated exposure to wrongdoing weakens the public’s will to care, protest, or demand accountability.

Three duties: Remember, Repent, Respond

Echoing the call of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Valles said Filipinos must first remember the true spirit of Edsa — the courage of ordinary citizens who stood peacefully for freedom and defended democracy through prayer, unity, and sacrifice. He stressed that the story must especially be passed on to the youth so that the meaning of People Power will not be distorted or forgotten over time.

At the same time, he urged the faithful to repent by honestly acknowledging that the promise of Edsa has not been fully realized. Corruption, poverty, and weakened institutions continue to challenge the nation, he said, reminding the congregation that freedom is not only a gift but also a responsibility.

Repentance, according to the archbishop, requires personal and communal conversion — rejecting dishonesty, indifference, and moral compromise in everyday life.

Finally, Valles called on Filipinos to respond with concrete action rooted in truth and integrity. This includes strengthening civic and political education in parishes and schools, remaining vigilant in monitoring the use of public funds, promoting transparency and accountability, and actively participating in democratic processes. He emphasized that national renewal begins with a “revolution of the heart,” where individuals choose honesty and moral courage even in small, daily decisions.

“Before society can change, hearts must change,” he said.

‘Disturb Us, Lord’

In a prayerful appeal, Valles asked God to awaken the nation from complacency.

“Disturb us, Lord, when our faith has become comfortable. Trouble our hearts when they fall asleep in goodness,” the statement read.

He said being “disturbed because of love” is better than remaining silent and unfruitful in the face of injustice.

Candles as commitment

The commemoration concluded with a candle-lighting ceremony outside the cathedral. Worshippers lit their candles from the Easter candle and passed the flame to one another in solemn silence.

“The light we hold tonight is more than a symbol,” Valles said. “It represents our hope, our unity, and our responsibility.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution, a historic four-day peaceful uprising from February 22 to 25 that led to the end of a two-decade dictatorship and restored democratic institutions in the Philippines.

Four decades later, Church leaders in Davao said the milestone is not only a remembrance of the past but a renewed call to moral courage — challenging Filipinos to revive the spirit of People Power by rejecting corruption, defending truth, and making integrity a lived value once again in both public and private life.

Catholic church’s call against corruption

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Cardinal Pablo David made a similar call on September 2, 2025, adding that Filipinos must do their part in calling out those engaged in corrupt activities involving public funds.

In a social media post, David asked the public, especially the youth, to make their outrage over corruption known to everyone.

"You hold the keys. You live in the digital space, where truth and lies battle daily. Use your platforms not just for outrage but for vigilance," said David.

"Expose injustice, share facts, demand reforms. Make corruption shameful again," he added.

The Cardinal, however, stressed that this does not excuse the authorities from holding accountable those who are behind such acts.

"The real reset begins not with blaming the poor, but with demanding visible accountability at the top. Quick audits, real penalties, and transparency people can actually see," David said.

The CBCP chief, meanwhile, said the call for accountability must not just be about controversial flood control projects.

He said there is a need for Filipinos to develop a "culture of accountability."

The statement comes amid the ongoing congressional inquiries about the “ghost” and substandard infrastructure for flood control projects.

The controversy has already resulted in renewed criticisms over the prevalence of corruption in government. MARCELINO F. MARANE II, DORSU INTERN/RGL