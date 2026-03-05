Vandal caught in act in Matina Crossing

THE Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) has apprehended a 21-year-old man who was caught in the act of vandalizing a structure in Matina Crossing.

The man, a resident of Barangay Matina Crossing identified as “Mel”, was caught during PSSO’s ongoing Anti-Dugyot Operations on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

“Pormal nga gi-turn over sa Talomo Police Station ang suspek aron mapasakaan og kaso tungod sa paglapas sa Anti-Vandalism Ordinance sa dakbayan (He was formally turned over to the Talomo Police Station to face charges for violating the city’s Anti-Vandalism Ordinance),” the local government unit wrote in their Facebook post.

Earlier, Davao City Councilor Jessica Bonguyan, chairperson of the Committee on Public Works and Highways, encouraged Dabawenyos to report individuals who vandalize city properties following reports of vandalism involving Davao City Interim Bus System bus stops and signages.

She emphasized that vandalism is more than just damaging property; it also reflects a lack of respect for public spaces meant to serve everyone.

The councilor said that vandalized signages and community facilities not only ruin the city’s appearance but also undermine the efforts of individuals who work to keep streets, transportation services, and public spaces clean and orderly.

“I strongly encourage everyone to respect shared spaces, protect the infrastructure built to serve our families and speak up and report vandalism vandalism via the Davao City Reports hotline to ensure swift enforcement , promote order and support sustainable development,” she said.

Davao City Ordinance No. 0332-68, Series of 1968, prohibits defacing, scribbling, or writing on walls, public structures, or fences exposed to public view and imposes penalties on violators.

Meanwhile, under the Anti-Vandalism Act of 2009, anyone who is caught committing vandalism would have to pay for the restoration of the damaged property and would be facing a penalty.

Violators may face a fine of P5,000 for the first offense, P8,000 for the second offense, and P10,000 for the third offense.

They may also face imprisonment of not less than 30 days and not more than one year, depending on the violation. RGP WITH REPORTS FROM CIO