VAWC cases in Davao City rise

THE number of reported Violence Against Women and their Children (VAWC) cases in Davao City for 2022 has risen, according to an official from the City Mayor's Office-Integrated Gender and Development Division (CMO-IGDD).

Lorna Mandin, head of IGDD, disclosed during Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, November 20, 2023 that the cases have increased to approximately 2,000, compared to less than 1,000 in 2021.

She attributed the previous reduction during the pandemic to limited access and fear of going out.

“We are assuming na marami talagang cases, ang basis lang natin sa pagtaas at pagbaba are the reported cases kaya panahon ng pandemic there was a reduction because again on the lack of access noh walang mapupuntahan or takot lumabas (We assume that there are indeed many cases. Our only basis for the fluctuations is the number of reported cases. Therefore, during the pandemic, there was a reduction due to limited access, as there was nowhere to go, and people were afraid to go out),” Mandin said.

Mandin said that most cases are from Talomo District, with victims aged 18 to 35 and 36 to 64. She emphasized that the increase can be linked to more people reporting cases compared to 2020 and 2021 when fear of Covid-19 deterred reporting.

The advantageous location of Talomo District, near the city center, provides easier access for reporting VAWC-related cases.

IGDD revealed that 99 percent of the cases they handle fall under Republic Act 9262, also known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, involving perpetrators with an intimate relationship, not necessarily married, but often common-law spouses. About 20 to 25 percent of these cases opt for psychological intervention, such as psychotherapy.

From January to December 2022, CMO-IGDD served approximately 1,206 clients, with 1,191 being women and 15 children.

She underscored the importance of combining healing and justice for the victim-survivor, noting that the IGDD provides legal assistance, representation, and follow-up on cases, especially for those in remote areas.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn S. Concubierta, social welfare officer and women focal person of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DWSD-Davao) explained their role in providing psychological interventions, advice-giving, and counseling to victim-survivors.

They educate victims on the appropriate agencies for their cases and refer them to local government-designated offices.

“Amoa silang ginatudluan kung asa gyud ang appropriate agency which will cater their cases (We educate them on the appropriate agency for their cases and refer them to local government designated offices),” Concubierta said.

For those physically or psychologically abused, the department directs them to the nearest police station to file a blotter.

Victims are encouraged to take a psychological test at the Southern Philippines Medical Center-Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine (SPMC-IPBM) for intervention.

Both IGDD and DSWD are leading the 18-day campaign to eliminate violence against women and children. RGP

Related stories: