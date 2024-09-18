Vax-preventable diseases down

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) reported a decrease in vaccine-preventable diseases in Davao City due to their intensified immunization efforts.

Dr. Julinda Acosta, from the technical services division of CHO, stated during the National Immunization Program (NIH) Summit on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at the Apo View Hotel, that the number of children with measles in the city has decreased to one case in 2024, compared to two cases in 2023. Pertussis cases have also decreased from eight in 2023 to six in 2024.

Acosta added that there were zero cases of Diphtheria and Rubella from 2023 to 2024. However, the number of Neonatal Tetanus cases increased from zero in 2023 to three in 2024, and all three children who contracted the disease unfortunately died.

“Usahay naay mutaas tungod based on investigation wala gyud sila kadawat sa bakuna ug isa pod ana gikan sila sa labas, meaning outside of Davao City, bakasyon sa labas unya balik dira kaya usahay dili sila makita sa atoang personnel,” she said in a media interview.

(Sometimes the numbers may rise because, based on our investigation, these children did not receive vaccinations while, one came from outside Davao City, coming from a vacation outside the city, which may have led to them not being tracked by our personnel).

She expressed that vaccine-preventable diseases in the city are not at a high level. However, she hopes that with the intensified vaccination campaign, these kind of disease in Davao City will be eliminated.

“We tried our best na ipataas nato ang coverage kay katong mga bata, katong mga tao na dili pwede bakunahan kay naa silay medical condition maapil sila ug protection, matagaan sila ug protection tungod sa atoang herd immunity,” she said.

(We are doing our best to increase our coverage because individuals who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical conditions will still benefit from protection through herd immunity).

According to data from CHO, the immunization rate in Davao City decreased, achieving only 62.9 percent in 2022; 65.4 percent in 2023; and, as of September 2024, the rate stands at just 28 percent. In response, the local government unit is conducting various strategic vaccination campaigns at fixed sites such as schools, malls, hotels, parks, and through mobile and door-to-door activities.

CHO will be conducting a massive school-based immunization campaign this October 2024. Children in grades one and seven will receive vaccinations for measles, rubella, tetanus, and diphtheria, while girls in grade four, aged nine to 14 years, will receive the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

At the national level, the Department of Health (DOH) has implemented a two-year National Immunization Acceleration Plan aimed at increasing the fully immunized child coverage from 85 percent in 2024 to 90 percent by 2025. The plan also aims to reduce the number of zero-dose children by 50 percent by 2025. RGP