Veteran journalist Edith Regalado writes 30

MEMBERS of the media paid tribute to veteran Dabawenya journalist Maria Editha Requina Regalado, who passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the age of 63.

Her death was confirmed by her daughter, Kikai, who expressed gratitude for the support and condolences extended to their family.

“We are forever grateful for the precious memories and priceless moments we shared with her throughout her life’s journey,” she said in a statement. “Her presence brought love, joy, warmth, and strength to our family and to all those who had the privilege of knowing her and calling her a friend.”

Regalado’s remains will be available for public viewing starting September 12 at 5 p.m. at Room 201, St. Peter Panacan. Cremation is scheduled on September 16 at 7 a.m., followed by interment at 1 p.m. at the Davao Memorial Park Columbarium.

Family members said prayers, love, and presence during the period of mourning would be deeply appreciated.

Tributes from colleagues

Former SunStar Davao columnist Henrylito Tacio recalled first meeting Regalado at the Ang Peryodiko Dabaw office, describing her as a reserved but respected presence in the newsroom. He also remembered her being named Journalist of the Year for Mindanao at a Rotary Club of Manila journalism awards ceremony in 1999.

“I first encountered Maria (Edith) Regalado at the Ang Peryodiko Dabaw office… She was quite reserved in our conversations,” Tacio said, adding that he later regretted not having a souvenir photo with her during the event.

Veteran journalist Edith Caduaya remembered Regalado as a strong and resilient colleague in the Davao Press, noting her persistence in asking questions during press briefings and her deep care for the stories she pursued.

“She was the epitome of a woman of strength,” Caduaya said. She also recalled their personal exchanges over the years, describing Regalado as “strong, determined, loving and resilient.”

Photographer and SunStar columnist Jojie Alcantara also extended condolences, saying, “No more pain, dear Edith Maria Regalado. Prayers to your family from your long-time media colleagues. Rest easy.”

Journalist Nef Luczon shared a personal account of finally meeting Regalado in 2025 after years of missed chances, describing her as a “godmother” figure in the Davao media community and a journalist who was unafraid to ask difficult questions.

“It’s heartbreaking to learn the news, but no more pain. Rest well Maria Edith R. Regalado,” Luczon said.

Regalado is remembered by colleagues as a respected figure in Davao journalism whose work and presence left a lasting impact on the local media community.

She was a correspondent for national broadsheet The Philippine Star until her death. RGL