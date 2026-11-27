TWO of the country’s biggest comedy icons come together for an epic showdown filled with laughs and heartfelt moments as Bossing Vic Sotto joins the Phenomenal Unkabogable Superstar Vice Ganda in the two-part season finale episode of “Gandang Gabi Vice: Unfiltered” streaming on iWant on November 29 and December 6.

The two noontime entertainment stalwarts bring their signature humor to late-night viewing as Vice and Vic go band-for-band with their hilarious antics, while talking about their shared interest in bringing joy and inspiration to countless Filipinos. Vic will also get candid about his illustrious showbiz career and share more about his life beyond the spotlight.

Vice and Vic will also talk about their memorable moments together on set and what audiences can expect from their exciting first-time team up in Star Cinema’s official entry to the 52nd Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), “The Greatest Showdown,” showing in cinemas nationwide starting Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, also tagging along to bring laughs are Jose Manalo, Ryan Bang, and Klarisse de Guzman, with a special musical performance from the first-ever Eurovision Asia winner CARMELLE.

Catch all the uncut and unfiltered moments of Vice and Vic in “Gandang Gabi Vice: Unfiltered” on November 29 and December 6 at 11 PM exclusively on iWant.

Stream the unfiltered episodes through iWant’s subscription plans starting at P49 per month in the Philippines, USD 12.99 per month in the United States, and USD 4.99 per month for the rest of the world.

Enjoy all the feels you want, only on iWant, the largest library of Filipino feels. Download the app via Google Play or the Apple App Store.

“Gandang Gabi Vice” also airs Sundays at 10 PM on GMA, while also streaming the TV episode for free on iWant (for PH users only).

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