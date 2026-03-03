Vice Ganda films selected for PH-Japan Film Festival

TWO Philippine blockbuster films topbilled by Vice Ganda — “And The Breadwinner Is…” and “Call Me Mother” — have been selected for screening at the inaugural Philippines–Japan Film Festival 2026 in Tokyo, marking the actor’s first participation in an international film festival.

“Call Me Mother” will serve as the festival’s opening film. Vice shared his appreciation for the recognition before departing for Japan.

“I was surprised. I thought I only had one entry. It’s heartwarming to learn that I actually have two films in the festival,” he said in an interview with TV Patrol. (“Nasorpresa ako. Akala ko isa lang ‘yung entry ko. Nakakatuwa na dalawang pelikula pala ang entries ko.”)

He expressed hope that the screenings will help introduce Filipino stories and culture to a wider audience.

“It’s a good opportunity for Filipino movies to be seen and appreciated by other nationalities. We hope to reach a wider global audience,” Vice said. (“Magandang opportunity para sa Filipino movies na makita ng ibang lahi at para ma-appreciate nila. Para maka-penetrate tayo dahil ‘yun naman ang gusto natin, maging global.”)

“They can learn a lot from our films. Through our culture, they may discover and understand more about the lives and experiences of Filipinos,” he added. (“Marami silang pwedeng makuha doon sa pelikula natin. Sa kultura natin meron silang maaaring madiskubre, marami silang pwedeng malaman tungkol sa kaganapan ng mga Pilipino.”)

Both films were directed by Jun Robles Lana and were official entries to the Metro Manila Film Festival. “And The Breadwinner Is…” follows OFW breadwinner Bambi (Vice), who stages her own death in exchange for money to help her family through a financial crisis. In “Call Me Mother,” Vice portrays a queer mother whose bond with her adoptive son is tested when the child’s biological mother seeks custody.

The Philippines–Japan Film Festival 2026 is being launched in line with the 2026 Philippines–Japan Friendship Year, highlighting cultural exchange between the two countries. PR