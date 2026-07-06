Vice Ganda, Vic Sotto to share the big screen for 'The Greatest Showdown'

UNKABOGABLE Superstar Vice Ganda and Bossing Vic Sotto are set to share the big screen for the first time in the highly anticipated comedy film The Greatest Showdown, slated for release in cinemas in 2026.

The film will be directed by Jun Robles Lana, who previously worked with Vice Ganda on projects such as Call Me Mother and And the Breadwinner Is.... It is a collaboration among ABS-CBN Studios, Star Cinema, The IdeaFirst Company, M-Zet Productions, and APT Entertainment.

The project was officially announced during a mall event in Quezon City, where the two comedy icons expressed their excitement about finally working together. The announcement also included a teaser poster, building anticipation among fans.

Vice Ganda shared that the collaboration has long been awaited, not only by fans but by the two stars themselves. “Minsan lang ’to mangyayari at gusto mangyari ’to noon pa man. Sa ngayon, nagtagpo na kami,” Vice said, adding that audiences can expect a full-on comedy experience.

Vic Sotto echoed the sentiment, describing the film as a gift to their supporters. He emphasized that the movie aims to bring joy and inspiration to Filipinos, especially during challenging times.

Both stars highlighted that the film will go beyond laughter, promising meaningful takeaways for viewers. “Magpapasaya tayo at magpapatawa tayo. Sinisiguro rin namin na marami kayong mapupulot na aral,” Sotto said.

“The Greatest Showdown” marks a historic collaboration between two of the country’s biggest box-office draws and noontime television icons. Vice Ganda is widely known for her blockbuster films and as a mainstay host of It's Showtime, while Vic Sotto is a pillar of Eat Bulaga! and the face of the long-running Enteng Kabisote franchise.

With its powerhouse cast and strong production lineup, the film is expected to be a major cinematic event that brings audiences together through laughter, entertainment, and heartfelt storytelling. PR WITH REPORTS FROM ABS-CBN NEWS