Vice President Sara in Kuwait for Hakbang ng Maisug thanksgiving

VICE President Sara Duterte arrived in Kuwait on August 15, 2025, to attend the thanksgiving event of the Hakbang ng Maisug International – Kuwait Chapter held at the Safir Hotel.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) reported that Duterte joined the Filipino community to discuss their concerns and issues affecting them as part of the vice president’s mandate to represent and advocate for the welfare of Filipinos abroad.

The OVP emphasized that it is important for Duterte to remain actively engaged with Filipino migrant communities wherever they are in the world. The office stressed that the vice president's engagements comply fully with existing government rules and regulations, stating that her presence abroad is lawful.

“These official engagements are conducted in full compliance with existing government rules and regulations, ensuring that her presence abroad is both lawful and aligned with her responsibilities in public service. In addition, no public funds are used for all her travels overseas,” the office wrote in their statement on August 16, 2025.

The office also noted that after her engagement in Kuwait, Duterte is set to continue their efforts toward the release of former President Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD).

Meanwhile, Duterte highlighted that the low salaries of nurses in the Philippines are a major reason why many choose to work abroad. She said that during her visits to countries such as Australia, South Korea, and the Netherlands, among others, this was a common concern raised by Filipino nurses.

“Madami doon ang nagta-trabaho na nurses sa Europe na bumibisita sa Hague, meron isa o dalawa na nagsasabi kasama na yung nurse sa Pilipinas na nakausap ko bago lang, sabi nila, alam mo Inday Sara kung tumaas lang yan ng hanggang P35,000 pang entry level ng nurse, hindi ko iiwanan ang pamilya ko,” she said.

(Many nurses are working in Europe who visit The Hague. One or two of them, including a nurse from the Philippines I just spoke with recently, said, 'You know, Inday Sara, if the entry-level salary for nurses increased to even just P35,000, I wouldn't leave my family behind.)

The OVP assured the public that its ten satellite offices remain operational and ready to assist Filipinos both locally and abroad.

In a media interview with Davao-based reporters on August 7, 2025, Duterte denied allegations that she traveled to Kuwait without the proper travel authority, calling the issue a distraction from more pressing national matters. She claimed the narrative regarding her alleged unauthorized trip was crafted after the Senate dismissed complaints against her, a decision that, she said, did not sit well with the current administration.

Earlier, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told the media during President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s state visit to India that they had received reports about Duterte’s planned trip to Kuwait on August 8.

By August 9, Castro denied that the vice president had traveled to Kuwait without a travel authority, clarifying that she was merely responding to questions about Duterte’s whereabouts and had not confirmed any travel. RGP