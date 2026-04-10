Vice President Sara thanks supporters for support, trust

VICE President Sara Duterte on Thursday, April 9, 2026, said she is grateful for the public’s support and trust in the Office of the Vice President after a March 2026 survey showed her as the leading preferred candidate for president in 2028.

Citing the results of the Philippine Public Opinion Monitor, Duterte said she does not plan to commission her own surveys, noting they are costly and may not capture all areas of the country.

She also said she has yet to finalize a senatorial slate, although some individuals have expressed interest in joining her lineup.

Duterte added she has no vice presidential running mate so far and will announce one at the appropriate time once a candidate is ready.

She said there is no official list yet and declined to name those who have signified interest, citing the current political climate. Some of her allies, she said, have faced harassment, threats, and attacks. She added that all are still presumptive candidates, and without the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC), there is no assurance they will pursue a specific position.

“Antayin natin sa darating na at malapit na yon, darating na ang period of filing of certificate of candidacy sa susunod na taon (Let’s wait for what’s coming—it’s near. The filing period for certificates of candidacy will be next year),” Duterte said during a media interview on April 9, 2026, at the Veterans Memorial Monument in Davao City.

In the same survey, Duterte led voter preference for the 2028 presidential elections with 36 percent, up three percentage points from November 2025.

Trailing her were Raffy Tulfo with 19 percent and former vice president Leni Robredo with 16 percent. Both gained ground, with Tulfo up five percentage points and Robredo up three.

Far behind were Senators Bong Go (four percent), Bam Aquino (three percent), and Kiko Pangilinan (one percent).

The survey also showed 19 percent of Filipinos remain undecided on their presidential choice, while more than a quarter have yet to pick a candidate for vice president.

Duterte earlier announced her presidential bid during a press conference on Feb. 18, 2026. RGP