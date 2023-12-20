Victims’ families drop charges vs driver involved in road mishap

The respective families of the three victims killed recently in a road crash involving two vehicles in Barangay Lasang, Davao City have now filed a settlement agreement against the driver of one of the involved vehicles.

This means that the driver will not face any cases as families dropped the legal charges against him on Tuesday morning, December 19, 2023.

“Sa pagkakaron, nagka-settle na ang tag-iya ug ang biktima. Nagpabuhat daw sila og agreement. Dili na sila mo-file og kaso kay naa na silay settlement (Currently, the owner and the victims’ camps have settled. They have already decided to have an agreement. They will not file a case because they already have a settlement),” Police Corporal Reynaldo Escalona of Bunawan Police Station said in a radio interview.

Based on a police report, three victims were riding a FUSU van (bonggo) with one being the driver, while the suspect drove a prime mover truck.

The clash transpired along the Daang Maharlika Highway on December 17 at around 3 a.m.

The victims were identified as driver Ernesto Bernardez, 41, from Toril, Mark Anthony Bernardez, 26, helper from General Santos City, and Randy Calibay, 38 from Malita, Davao Occidental.

Meanwhile, the driver of the prime mover was identified as Irenio Gealon, 50, from Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

More than 75 road crashes were recorded in Davao City this year as reported by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on December 15.

The incidents are mostly attributed to reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. DEF