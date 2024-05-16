Vietnam-bound

Three top athletes from Davao City—swimmer Paolo Miguel Labanon and track stars Desiree Alaba and Mary Jane Pagayon—will represent Team Philippines at the 13th Asean Schools Games (ASG) in Da Nang, Vietnam, from May 29 to June 9, 2024.

Their inclusion in the official delegation was confirmed in a memorandum issued by lawyer Revsee Escobedo, an undersecretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), on May 6, 2024, and released on May 10, 2024.

Labanon, Alaba, and Pagayon earned their spots after excelling at the national tryouts held at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City last month. They were invited to the tryouts by meeting the qualifying standards during the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024.