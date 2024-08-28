Villanueva: Gov't should invest on PH teachers

SENATOR Joel Villanueva highlighted the crucial role of future educators in building a prosperous nation, emphasizing the need for exceptional teachers in today's world.

Villanueva made these remarks during the 116th Commencement Exercises at the Philippine Normal University on Friday, August 23, 2024, where 800 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees in education.

“If we want this country to become truly great, we must focus on nurturing outstanding teachers, not just good ones,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva also expressed concern about the state of Philippine education, which he views as critical to the country’s long-term success.

The EDCOM 2 Year 1 Report and the 2022 PISA Report reveal significant deficiencies, including poor performance in reading, math, and science, along with the highest rates of loneliness and bullying among Filipino students.

The reports also highlight a troubling trend: the Philippines has some of the weakest critical thinking skills in the world.

As a Commissioner on the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM2), Villanueva is advocating for substantial reforms to improve the quality of teacher education and training.

“Research shows that the number one school-based factor in improving student success is a great teacher,” Villanueva emphasized.

“We can nurture great teachers by raising the quality of programs that train teachers to teach,” he added.

Villanueva, together with fellow EDCOM2 Commissioner Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, is championing Senate Bill No. 2733, which would allow dual citizens to be appointed as faculty, researchers, and administrators in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs).

This initiative aims to leverage global expertise and facilitate knowledge and technology transfer, thereby enhancing the overall quality of education.

Villanueva believes that investing in exceptional teachers will pave the way for a brighter future for the Philippines.

“There is greatness in every Filipino. There is greatness in teaching. There are 1.2 million Filipino teachers, and I would say, it is a force to reckon with. A force to make our country great again,” Villanueva said. PR