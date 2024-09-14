Villaroman, Slavin clinch final JPGT Match Play slots

TRECE MARTIRES, Cavite ­– Zachary Villaroman and Francis Slavin emerged victorious from a contested battle for the final two spots in the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Championship, carding 78 and 83 to finish third and fourth, respectively, in the Luzon Series 7 at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club on Friday.

While Zeus Sara dominated the boys’ 16-18 age category with an expected victory, culminating in a commanding seven-leg Luzon series win, it was the duel for the last two qualifying spots that captured the spotlight.

Sara, whose four-day consistency left little room for doubt, wrapped up the event with a 292 total after shooting a final-round 72.

"Anything can happen in golf and that's exactly what happened today (Friday). Patrick (Tambalque) shot a 3-under card and if I didn't shoot even-par, the scores would have been closer," said Sara, whose steady finish netted him a seven-stroke victory over Tambalque.

Despite Sara’s runaway performance, all eyes were on the intense contest between Villaroman, Slavin, and Rafael Mañaol, battling for the remaining berths in the Match Play finals of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. With absentee Mark Kobayashi and Patrick Tambalque already securing the top two positions due to superior ranking points, the competition for third and fourth was fierce.

Tambalque, who had already qualified for the finals through the multi-series format, opted to compete in the Luzon series. His impressive run, highlighted by two victories, including one at Mount Malarayat last week, solidified his claim on the No. 2 spot behind Kobayashi. The latter secured his position after winning at Luisita and consistently placing second in three tournaments.

Tambalque closed out with an impressive 69 but finished seven strokes behind the Davaoeño standout with a total of 299.

Villaroman, battling against nerves and erratic weather, produced a gutsy 78 to secure third place with a total of 324. Slavin, despite struggling with an 83, finished with 330, enough to clinch the final qualifying spot in the finals, which are scheduled to take place from Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

Mañaol, who had kept himself in the finals race with a runner-up finish last week, fell short in his bid after shooting a 93, ending up instead in sixth place with a 345 behind Sebastian Sajuela, who pooled a 343 after and 86.

Villaroman and Slavin thus completed the roster for the upcoming Match Play Championship. The finals will feature the top talents from across the country, including junior golfers and emerging talents from various age categories. The competition includes the top four players from each division in the Luzon series: 8-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18, as well as the top two players in each category from both the Visayas and Mindanao series.

In the younger divisions, other finalists from the seven-stage Luzon series include (8-9 division – Athena Serapio, Tyra Garingalao and Amiya Tablac (girls), Isonn Angheng, Zoji Edoc, Jesus Yambao and Michael Ray Hortel II (boys); (10-12 division) – Aerin Chan, Maurysse Abalos, Quincy Pilac and Georgina Handog, along with multi-series qualifier Kelsey Bernardino (girls), and Vito Sarines, Ryuji Suzuki, Jose Luis Espinosa and Javie Bautista (boys).

In 13-15 division, the finalists are Precious Zaragosa, Lisa Sarines, Mona Sarines Levonne Talion, and Alexie Gabi (multi-series) (girls), and Jose Carlos Taruc, John Paul Agustin, Jr., John Majgen Gomez and Matthias Espina (boys) and Armand Copok (multi-series), while Rafa Anciano, Lia Duque, Chloe Rada, Angelica Bañez and Necky Tortosa (multi-series) (girls), and Tambalque, Kobayashi, Villaroman, Slavin, and John Paul Oro (multi-series) (boys) make up the 16-18 final cast from the Luzon series. PR