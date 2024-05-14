Vintage bomb found in Panabo

THE Panabo City police authorities recovered an unexploded corroded vintage bomb after a laborer reported finding the bomb while he was working in a plantation area on Friday afternoon, May 9, 2024.

In a spot report provided by the Panabo City Police Office – Tactical Operations Center (TOC), the unexploded explosive ordnance (UEO) Ctg, 81 mm was reported to them by one Bryan Dongila, a farm laborer at Purok 5, Barangay Little Panay.

As of press writing, the bomb is currently under the care of the police agency in collaboration with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team for further investigation and disposition.

This is not the first time that the authorities in Panabo City have responded to bomb-related incidents.

To recall, police authorities reported an explosion executed by two unidentified suspects.

The grenade attack on April 24 at Purok Pantukan 1, Barangay Jose P. Laurel killed the wife of a barangay captain of Barangay New Opon, Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

The victim was identified as Loreta Saga Abapo, 56, resident of Purok 2 in Brgy. New Opon, Magsaysay, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. DEF