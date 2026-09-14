Violence mars Barmm polls

THE first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) opened Monday, Sept. 14, amid reports of violence and alleged electoral irregularities, prompting calls for restraint, voter protection and strict adherence to election rules.

The United Nations in the Philippines, the Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE), the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) and Barmm Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua separately urged stakeholders to protect the integrity of the historic vote, a major milestone in the Bangsamoro peace process and the region’s transition to elected regional governance.

The UN, in a statement issued Sunday, Sept. 13, described the parliamentary elections as “an important milestone in the Bangsamoro peace process and the region’s political transition.”

“The United Nations commends the people of Barmm, national and regional authorities, the MILF, electoral institutions and all partners who have contributed to preparations for this historic process,” the statement said.

The UN urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure the elections are peaceful, credible and inclusive.

“The successful conduct of the elections, together with effective follow-up, will be essential to strengthening public trust and further consolidating peace,” it said.

It also called for continued dialogue, cooperation and peaceful resolution of differences while ensuring that the gains from peace and development reach all communities.

“The United Nations will continue to support national and regional authorities in advancing the objectives of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and building a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous future for all,” it said.

The appeal came as reports of violence and alleged election violations emerged before and during voting.

The UBJP cited a shooting at Central Pilot School in Cotabato City, an explosion reported Sunday night and pre-shaded ballots reportedly discovered in Maluso, Basilan.

The party said the incidents threaten the credibility of an electoral process that grew out of decades of conflict and the 2014 peace agreement between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

“We say plainly: our self-determination is not defined by harassment, by pre-shaded ballots, by vote-buying within polling centers, or by any act meant to intimidate voters or distort their will. These acts betray the very peace process that created this Parliament. Anyone found responsible - regardless of political affiliation - should face the full consequences under the law,” the UBJP said.

The party also urged candidates and supporters, including its own members, to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could disrupt voting or endanger voters.

It called on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Bangsamoro Electoral Office to respond swiftly and transparently to reports of irregularities.

Voter safeguards

LENTE reminded voters and election officials of safeguards designed to protect the electoral process and make voting accessible.

The watchdog said persons with disabilities, senior citizens and pregnant women are entitled to an accessible voting process, including express lanes.

It also reminded voters that assistors who are not members of the Electoral Board may assist a maximum of three times, while political party watchers are prohibited from assisting voters.

LENTE stressed that voters have the right to receive clean ballots and may refuse pre-shaded ballots.

The group also reminded security forces and other officials that armed or unarmed extra-legal police forces, barangay officials, and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police are prohibited within 50 meters of polling places, except when voting, escorting a voter or serving as members of a Special Electoral Board.

LENTE said election observers should be allowed to monitor every stage of the process, from the opening of polls through voting, counting, and transmission.

“Transparent elections require that monitoring organizations are allowed to observe every stage of the electoral process, from the opening of polls through voting, counting, and transmission,” LENTE said.

It called for de-escalation amid reports of violence and ballot-handling violations and urged Bangsamoro voters to remain vigilant while exercising their right to vote.

Macacua urges calm

Macacua also condemned the reported violence and urged voters, candidates, supporters, and local leaders to remain calm.

“Reports of gun violence since last night are deeply alarming. We strongly condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, and the use of firearms that threaten the safety of our people and the right of every Bangsamoro to vote freely and peacefully. I have directed our security and emergency-response agencies to take immediate action, protect communities, assist victims, and investigate every incident. Those responsible must be held accountable under the law,” Macacua said.

“I appeal to all candidates, supporters, local leaders, and voters to remain calm and exercise restraint. Isa tanu bu langon a Bangsamoro. (We are all Bangsamoro.) Let us not allow fear, anger, or retaliation to undermine the peace we have worked hard to build. Our election must be decided by the people’s votes—not by guns or threats,” he added.

Security tightened

The Police Regional Office-Barmm said it had intensified security operations, particularly in Cotabato City, following the reported violence and continuing tensions.

“Police units have been deployed and reinforced in polling centers and other strategic areas, while response teams remain on standby. Investigation and pursuit operations are underway to identify those responsible and establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents,” the regional police agency said.

“The PNP calls on the public to remain calm and vigilant, cooperate with authorities, and immediately report any suspicious activity or security concern.

“With our personnel on the ground and our security partners working together, the PNP remains committed to protecting the people and safeguarding the exercise of their right to vote,” the police added.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines had earlier committed to securing the elections. Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete said the military’s mission was to ensure a peaceful, orderly, and credible vote and protect voters from violence, intimidation, threats, and vote-buying.

The government also deployed thousands of police and military personnel across the region.

Nearly 2.4 million registered voters are choosing members of the 80-seat Bangsamoro Parliament, which will serve as the region’s legislative body. Its members will eventually select the Barmm chief minister.

The elections mark a major milestone in the peace process that led to the creation of Barmm in 2019 following the 2014 peace agreement between the government and the MILF.

But hours before and after polls opened Monday, the historic vote faced serious security and electoral challenges.

Three people were killed and 15 others wounded in a shooting in Cotabato City hours before polling opened. An explosion was also reported near another polling station. Authorities were investigating both incidents.

The Comelec subsequently placed Cotabato City and Maluso, Basilan, under Comelec control following the Cotabato City violence and discovery of pre-shaded ballots in Maluso.

Despite the incidents, voting proceeded across most of the region.

As of 7:49 a.m. Monday, 5,113 of 5,212 clustered precincts, or 98.10 percent, had opened, according to a live election update posted on the Comelec website. DEF