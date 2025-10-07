Viral taxi driver faces sanctions

THE City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has summoned a taxi driver who went viral for driving against the flow of traffic along J.P. Laurel Avenue in Davao City.

According to the Davao City Information Office (CIO), both the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board–Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) and the Land Transportation Office–Davao Region (LTO-Davao) have issued show cause orders to the taxi operator, requiring an explanation for the incident.

"A hearing is scheduled this afternoon at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to determine the appropriate penalties for both the driver and the operator if violations are confirmed," CIO said on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The viral video, uploaded by Facebook user Okada Nosaj, showed the taxi driving against traffic, causing congestion in the area.

Many netizens called for the driver’s apprehension, citing the danger and inconvenience caused to other motorists.

Gly Calibration commented on SunStar Davao’s Facebook post, saying such actions tarnish the reputation of those who follow traffic rules.

Another netizen, Ava Adore, shared that some taxi drivers are notorious for frequently changing lanes, especially when traffic lines are long.

"Ikapila na na sila hawud mu change lane pag duol na sa likuanan kay taas kaayo ang linya sa right way, kay dili lang jud sila mu linya. Pasalamat sila kay mga pa singit ko pero mirisi jud na sila sa uban na dili mubigay (How many times have they done that? They’re so quick to change lanes when it’s almost at the turn because the right lane is too long; they just don’t want to fall in line. They should be thankful I still let them cut in, but they really deserve it when others refuse to give way)," she said.

Under Section 48, Article 5 of Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, counterflowing is considered reckless driving. The law prohibits operating a vehicle “recklessly or without reasonable caution” that endangers property, safety, or the rights of others.

The penalties for reckless driving are ₱2,000 for the first offense, ₱3,000 for the second, and ₱10,000 for the third. RGP