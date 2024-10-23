Visitation at Digos district jail suspended

THE leadership of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) at the Digos City District Jail said that visitors of inmates are allowed to bring children who are family members or relatives.

This was explained by lawyer JSupt. Len John Bernal, warden of BJMP Digos City District Jail, during an interview with reporters last Sunday, October 20, 2024, following an incident where three inmates took two minors hostage during visiting hours at the District Jail compound.

However, the warden said that due to the incident, they have tightened security, and for the time being, visits to inmates have been temporarily suspended.

It can be recalled that a six-year-old child (not five years old as previously reported), who is the child of another inmate, was injured during the hostage-taking that occurred at noon on Sunday, October 20, 2024. Another child, aged 10, who is reportedly a cousin was also held hostage in the same incident.

According to reports, three inmates from the Male Dormitory of the said jail in Barangay San Miguel, Digos City, wanted to escape. The Davao del Sur Police Provincial Office said the incident happened at around 12:29 p.m. when most inmates were with their families celebrating Family Day. Suddenly, the three inmates grabbed the two children, "Al," aged 10, and "Pat," aged 6, and took them hostage using improvised weapons. The children were dragged into a BJMP vehicle inside the compound.

According to the police report, BJMP personnel, police officers, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), and local government officials from Digos City immediately conducted negotiations with the hostage-takers to resolve the chaos and ensure the children's safety. The minors were rescued at 2:30 p.m. that day.

In an initial statement to the media, JSupt. Bernal revealed that the girl was injured and brought to the hospital after suffering a wound on her neck. Bernal said the children were visiting their relatives when they were taken hostage with improvised weapons. The suspects are facing charges of murder, frustrated murder, and homicide.

During the negotiation, Bernal stated that the inmates wanted to be taken to Kiblawan, Davao del Sur, and would release the children in a "barangay" (village). However, as the negotiation proceeded, the inmates became violent, prompting authorities to neutralize them.

Meanwhile, photos circulating on social media showed the suspects inside a BJMP vehicle, bruised and handcuffed. Before the photos were spread, Bernal had already stated that the involved inmates were checked by a doctor to ensure their safety. JRN