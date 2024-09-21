Visiting chessers shine in inter-school tournament

Martinez, a Grade 7 student at Abang Suizo Integrated School, secured the under-16 championship title by scoring 6.5 points. He outpaced Davao City's Aaron Aton from Mintal Comprehensive High School (MCHS), who finished second with six points.

Aldrithz Samontanez from Inawayan Elementary School claimed third place, leading a group of five players with 5.5 points. Superior tiebreaks placed Samuel Raphael Sarias from Nieves Villarica National High School (NVNHS), Carl Joseph Echavia from Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School (PNJKIS), and Gabrielle Aton from MCHS in fourth through eighth positions, respectively.

Five-pointers Ahmad Allan Diansuy from Lifeworld Montessori and Semjhan Ortillano from Leon Garcia Sr. National High School (LGSNHS) took ninth and 10th places.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle Aton earned the outstanding female award for the best finish among the girl chess players in the under-16 category.

In the under-11 division, Ando won by scoring 6.5 points in the seven-round Swiss System chess tournament. Six-pointers Zyle Decastillo from the Passionist Sisters' School in General Santos City, Ricardo Narcilla IV from Magallanes Elementary School in Davao City, and Janna Beib Rabanes from Columbus Elementary School took second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 were Chriz Joshua Palis from Davao Christian High School (CP Garcia campus) in fifth place with 5.5 points, followed by five-pointers Zedric Gementiza from AES, Lynhar Asayas from Don Ricardo Briz Central Elementary School, Joshlia Cabadongga from Angel Villarica Central Elementary School, Kristoff Gift Arong from Davao City Special School, and Estrello Ramiso Jr. from La Filipina Elementary School.

Asayas was also named the best kiddie U11 female player.

The tournament attracted at least 170 student chess players from across Mindanao.

APM Mindanao Chessmates organized the tournament with the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao Region, DepEd Davao City Schools Division, D1 Amazing Farm, and Damosa Land.

The top five schools with the largest delegations were Davao City Special School, with 12 players, Tugbok Central Elementary School SPED, and Stella Maris Academy of Davao, each with nine players. AES had eight participants, while Brokenshire College fielded seven.

Tournament organizers also feted Fide master (FM) Christian Gian Karlo Tade Arca, a 15-year-old Grade 10 student of Panabo City National High School. Arca clinched a gold medal in the Asian Rapid Chess Team Championship 2024 held in Hong Kong from August 21–25, 2024. MLSA